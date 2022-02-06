Almost a year ago, when rumors started to swell about a new UI overhaul for Android, I had to tamp down my expectations. After all, it took the Android team five years to bring us the system-wide dark theme we deserve, and this was a much more radical change than simply allowing you to flip between light and dark. But Material You launched with Android 12, and with it, the Android home screen experience got the kick in the ass it's needed for half a decade. Widgets actually needed that kick the most: Android widgets became an absolute embarrassment when iOS 14 put widgets on the home screen and gave them a cohesive look. Material You finally gave widgets updated design guidelines and a way for them to better match whatever wallpaper you're using. The biggest achievement of Android 12 stars in the Pixel 6 commercials: set an awesome wallpaper and your phone instantly themes around it. Samsung's version of Material You in One UI 4.0 might not skew as colorfully as Google's, but whether you're on a Pixel, a OnePlus, a Galaxy, or any other awesome Android phone running Android 12, here's why — and how — you should finally give theming a try. One month of easy themes: My test of Material You's flexibility

It's easy to talk a big game when it comes to theming, so instead, let me show you the New Year's resolution I came up with after CES's craziness finally died down. My goal is to make a new theme for my phone every day, no matter how busy I get. New day, new theme, no exceptions. Material You's Dynamic Colors mean that most of my widgets change colors with the wallpaper — or even change color based on their position on the home screen. Both the Pixel Launcher and the One UI Home launcher take this a step further by coloring some apps based on the same palette. This, in theory, should mean that no matter what wallpaper I set, the most I should have to do is move the widgets around. The dynamic color matrix still has issues with some live wallpapers, so my previous theming system has had to shift from Kustom Live Wallpapers (KLWP) to Kustom Widgets (KWGT, which is more flexible overall. However, even without Kustom, you can build an amazingly flexible theme with the widgets from Google's apps and adaptive icons — either from your manufacturer's system theming or from a third-party app. Once you have a good base, it doesn't matter what wallpaper you throw at it, it'll still look awesome. Building your own universal theme

While most themes usually start with the wallpaper, for a "universal" Material You theme, we actually need to start with the icons. Google and Samsung only use dynamic colors for some apps; Samsung only does it for Samsung and system apps, Google does it for Google apps and system apps. This means that if you want dynamically colored app icons, you're going to need to go to a third-party launcher and a third-party icon system. The easiest option for this is our favorite Android launcher, Smart Launcher 6, because it directly ties in with Icon Pack Studio, which can automatically recolor app icons based on your wallpaper. Making a Material You icon pack with Icon Pack Studio only takes 60 seconds, and if you use it with Smart Launcher, it'll shift to match a new wallpaper within seconds. If the dynamic colors miss the shade you wanted, you can manually set it to a color you extract from the wallpaper yourself. If you're using another third-party launcher, a notification will appear to re-export the icons after changing wallpapers. Tap to install the updated pack then it should update on your home page. For Niagara Launcher, seen below in three styles, you have to re-apply the icon pack in Niagara Settings, but it's worth the effort. Niagara Launcher's minimal layout means you pick your wallpaper and icons, or you add one, maybe two custom widgets at the top of the feed. If you want any more widgets, you'll want to put them in a widget folder hiding in that floating action button in the bottom right corner.

The other reason to go third-party launcher is to get a denser, more precise home screen grid and fit more widgets at a time on it. Most of the Material You widgets Google added last fall are at least 2x2, which would only allow you room for one or two widgets on the screen at a time. Almost all third-party launchers let you have a more precise grid and thus more widgets on screen at a time. The Material You widgets in Google Calendar, Clock, Drive, Gmail, Search, Keep, Photos, and Maps are all solid, so the only instances where you might need to turn to third-party app widgets are subjects like finance, sports, and music. YouTube Music's Turntable widget is okay, but you can only hit pause/play and like a song. Thankfully, there are plenty of Material You widget packs for KWGT that you can use to get the widgets you want.