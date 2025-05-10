News Weekly (Image credit: Future) News Weekly is our column where we highlight and summarize some of the week's top stories so you can catch up on the latest tech news.

This is Android Central's News Weekly, your go-to source for a concise roundup of the week's most significant tech stories. This is where we delve into the top headlines that provide the latest developments and innovations contributing to the digital landscape.

This week, Google ends up leaking its new UI, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge set to launch next week, One UI 8 keeps showing up in leaks, Google Pixels get May update patches, and Instagram teases a new feature with The Weeknd.

Google slips up and leaks its new Material 3 Expressive

(Image credit: 9to5Google / Google)

Earlier this week, Google accidentally leaked components of its UI that it is set to show off at Google I/O later this month.

It seems like a blog post was published early. As captured by the Wayback Machine, it gives us a sneak peek at the future of Android design, and how/why it's getting more "expressive."

Apparently, forty-six individual studies, with over 18,000 participants, were conducted over three years to determine how Material Design in Google apps could be improved.

"Material 3 Expressive principles are rooted in solid research and built on longstanding usability best practices, so designers can confidently use these new components and principles, knowing they're building something that will be easy to use and that people can connect with," the blog post explains.

The blog also revealed many examples of how the design language can be used, including a few design elements we can expect to see appear later on, such as floating toolbars and accent coloring that make "key actions stand out."

(Image credit: Samsung)

Putting all the launch rumors to rest, multiple teases later, Samsung announced today (May 7) that the fourth variant of the Galaxy S25 series will be unveiled through a virtual Galaxy Unpacked event.

The device is being advertised with the tagline "Beyond Slim: Discover Unprecedented Innovation with Galaxy S25 Edge. " It is said to be both a powerful AI companion and an engineering marvel that combines flagship specifications while being light to carry around.

While Samsung didn't reveal much of the specs of the device (although some details have been leaked), the press release did focus a lot on the Galaxy S25 Edge's camera. Stating that the device is set out to give users an "ultimate camera experience."

As rumors suggested, the Galaxy S25 Edge will indeed show up with a 200 MP wide camera. The company also stated that this lens will be integrated with Galaxy AI, which will transform it into a smart lens, "that helps recognize what matters to create new memories."

The Galaxy S25 Edge is set to drop on May 12 at 8 p.m. ET, and the entire launch will be live-streamed via the OEM's official website and YouTube channel.

One UI 8 keeps popping up in leaks

One UI 8 update adds phone calls to Now bar 🌟#OneUI8 #NowBar pic.twitter.com/Demcw5yJ8oMay 6, 2025

Samsung could be secretly working on releasing its next UI soon, and according to the most recent leaks, it could show up on phones as early as June in tandem with Google's Android 16.

All but confirming this is a Galaxy S25 user who took to X to post screenshots of the software update screen showcasing the alleged One UI 8 update. The first set of images was posted on May 4, revealing all the details of the update, including the build number BP2A.250605.015.S938BXXU3BYE2. Although the precise timing of the update notification remains unclear, the image hints that the update came along with this month's security patch.

The tipster also posted screenshots of new watch faces with the UI update that allows users to change fonts and other complications on them. They also shared a video of the improved interface with the One UI 8 update, showing apps like the Weather app opening and closing much faster and smoother.

Beyond that, a blur effect appeared when the user attempted to access media, revealing options for viewing it. The Now Bar also features multiple options such as Do Not Disturb, Caller ID, and media, which can be switched by swiping upwards.

Google Pixel's May patch does more than just bug fixing

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Google Pixels started receiving May's security patch this week, and this month's update comes with three bug fixes and a total of 28 security patches for Android and Google services. Google has included a critical update for a zero-day security vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2025-27363.

This means that there are indications that this zero-day exploit (CVE-2025-27363) may be under limited, targeted exploitation. This pushes the need for users to update their phones immediately to avoid possible hacking or security breaches on their devices.

Another important aspect of this patch is that it updates the device's bootloader to include anti-rollback measures, which will not allow users to revert to older versions of Android 15 on their devices, possibly due to the above-mentioned security exploit.

The tech giant says that the rollout of the update will continue over the next week, varying based on carrier and device model.

The Weeknd gets dibs on Instagram's new feature

(Image credit: The Weeknd/Instagram)

This week, Instagram is testing a new feature that locks Reels with secret codes and hints, and The Weeknd is the first to try it out. It also lets artists and influencers drop exclusive short videos just for their fans — the ones sharp enough to crack the clue.

To kick things off, The Weeknd has dropped a sneak peek of his upcoming film project "Hurry Up Tomorrow" using the new secret code Reels. The hint to crack the code is "CLEAN TITLE FOR TRACK 3."

This new feature also gives creators and brands a fun way to kick off promos or marketing campaigns. Hidden Reels could be perfect for teasing new products or building buzz around an upcoming drop.

More stories this week

