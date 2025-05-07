What you need to know

Pixel Watch's companion app is finally rocking a light theme after years of all-black vibes.

There's no switch in the app settings, meaning it’s a quiet server-side update from Google.

Google has been lightening things up lately, with Pixel Studio getting the same treatment in March.

Google’s Pixel Watch app is stepping into the light—literally.

After years of dark-mode dominance, the companion app for one of the leading smartwatch models is finally getting a light theme, and it’s not just a simple palette swap.

According to 9to5Google, the update is rolling out via a server-side update to the Pixel Watch app on Android, giving users the option to switch from moody blacks to crisp whites.

Over the past few days, Pixel Watch owners over on Reddit have noticed the app adopting a light background. What’s interesting is there’s no built-in theme toggle, and since the last app update (version 3.4) arrived back in April, it looks like Google quietly flipped the switch on its end with a server-side rollout.

(Image credit: NicolasDK / Reddit)

Not syncing with your phone’s theme

Some users on Reddit speculated that the app might be syncing with the phone's system-wide theme settings. But so far, there’s no official word to back that up, and early testing kind of shuts that theory down.

This update follows similar moves by Google, such as introducing a light theme to Pixel Studio in March. That said, some apps like Clock are still sticking to their all-dark vibe, as per 9to5.

While the Pixel Watch app has embraced a lighter look, the watch itself is still awaiting its next OS update, expected in June. There's speculation about the introduction of Wear OS 6, potentially based on Android 16, at the upcoming Google I/O 2025.

However, since there’s no developer session lined up for it yet, chances are the Pixel Watch will stick with its current Android 15-based setup for a little while longer.