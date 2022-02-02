When we reviewed the Galaxy S21 FE last month, we praised it for its quality display, cameras, battery life, and performance, but noted that its $700 launch price asked for far too much for what it offered. But take those same specs and offer them for a mere $500? That's a genuine, unexaggerated steal, especially within a month of its release.

Right now, Best Buy is offering the Galaxy S21 FE for $200 off if you activate the phone today. That's $500 for the 128GB model or $570 for the 256GB model. It's available in Graphite, Navy, Olive, Lavender, and White, either Unlocked or with Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | $200 off The S21 FE is, essentially, an S21 in all but name, offering the same performance and cameras but with Android 12 and an extra year of software support out of the box. At $500, it's worth seriously considering over the Galaxy S22 rumored to launch this month for nearly a grand. $500 at Best Buy (128GB)

$570 at Best Buy (256GB)

For $500, you're getting a 6.4-inch, 2340 x 1080 resolution display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz input refresh rate, Snapdragon 888 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 4500mAh battery, IP68 water resistance, and One UI 4 out of the box. With planned updates to One UI 7 and security updates through January 2026, you'll get a lot of mileage out of this phone.

Of course, Samsung is likely running this deal to clear out stock before the Galaxy S22 arrives. But all rumors point to the new S22 costing either $800 or $900, meaning you'll save up to $400 for a phone that'll get the same amount of software support and still has 2021-flagship-quality specs.

If you want to see the S21 FE in action before you buy it, check out our hands-on video with the phone below for a closer look.