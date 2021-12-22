While Google and other OEMs continue dealing with Android 12 problems, Motorola has just released the list of phones that it will update to the latest version in early 2022.

Motorola has listed more than 25 smartphones that will receive Android 12, including business edition devices. The list is pretty exhaustive, but there are a few curious holdouts. That said, this is the list of phones that will be updated to Android 12:

Motorola Razr:

razr 5G

razr 2020

Motorola Edge:

motorola edge 20 pro

motorola edge 20

motorola edge 20 lite

motorola edge 20 fusion

motorola edge (2021)

motorola edge 5G UW

motorola edge plus

Motorola One:

motorola one 5G ace

motorola one 5G UW ace

Moto G:

moto g200 5G

moto g71 5G

moto g51 5G

moto g41

moto g31

moto g100

moto g60s

moto g60

moto g50 / moto g50 5G

moto g40 fusion

moto g30

moto g power (2022)

moto g pure

moto g stylus 5G

The list may seem impressive, including many of the best Motorola phones. However, it should be noted that there are plenty of devices released last year like the fantastic Motorola Edge. That even includes phones released this year that aren't on the list, including the Moto G10 Power and the Moto G Fast (2021), which are some of the best Android phones under $200. Meanwhile, the laughably underpowered Moto G Pure made the list.

Motorola also highlights many of the changes that will arrive with its phones when the Android 12 update comes. For anyone familiar with Android 12, the experience will be largely the same, although with a bit of Motorola flair and features thanks to the largely inconspicuous My UX.

This includes Material You's Dynamic Color that can change the device accent colors based on the wallpaper that's been selected, thanks to "advanced color extraction algorithms."