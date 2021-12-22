What you need to know
- Motorola has released the list of phones that will be updated to Android 12.
- The OEM expects to update more than 25 phones starting in February 2022.
- Motorola says its lightweight UI shouldn't get in the way of new Android 12 experiences.
While Google and other OEMs continue dealing with Android 12 problems, Motorola has just released the list of phones that it will update to the latest version in early 2022.
Motorola has listed more than 25 smartphones that will receive Android 12, including business edition devices. The list is pretty exhaustive, but there are a few curious holdouts. That said, this is the list of phones that will be updated to Android 12:
Motorola Razr:
- razr 5G
- razr 2020
Motorola Edge:
- motorola edge 20 pro
- motorola edge 20
- motorola edge 20 lite
- motorola edge 20 fusion
- motorola edge (2021)
- motorola edge 5G UW
- motorola edge plus
Motorola One:
- motorola one 5G ace
- motorola one 5G UW ace
Moto G:
- moto g200 5G
- moto g71 5G
- moto g51 5G
- moto g41
- moto g31
- moto g100
- moto g60s
- moto g60
- moto g50 / moto g50 5G
- moto g40 fusion
- moto g30
- moto g power (2022)
- moto g pure
- moto g stylus 5G
The list may seem impressive, including many of the best Motorola phones. However, it should be noted that there are plenty of devices released last year like the fantastic Motorola Edge. That even includes phones released this year that aren't on the list, including the Moto G10 Power and the Moto G Fast (2021), which are some of the best Android phones under $200. Meanwhile, the laughably underpowered Moto G Pure made the list.
Motorola also highlights many of the changes that will arrive with its phones when the Android 12 update comes. For anyone familiar with Android 12, the experience will be largely the same, although with a bit of Motorola flair and features thanks to the largely inconspicuous My UX.
This includes Material You's Dynamic Color that can change the device accent colors based on the wallpaper that's been selected, thanks to "advanced color extraction algorithms."
Motorola says the Android 12 rollout will begin in February 2022, although it's likely it will be a staggered rollout that will cater to the flagships first. That said, Motorola isn't known to be speedy with its updates despite its lightweight UI, but that might play in its favor while other OEMs try and fix bugs introduced with their Android 12 builds.
Upgraded
Moto G Stylus 5G
Affordable with a stylus
Motorola is one of the few companies offering a smartphone with a stylus, and the newly upgraded Moto G Stylus brings 5G into the mix. Unlike some other devices, Motorola manages to keep costs down while providing great features like a quad-camera system, a large display, and an enormous 5,000mAh battery.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Another Pixel 6 bug prompts Google to pull Assistant calling features
Another bug related to the December update has caused Google to disable some of Google Assistant's calling features from the Phone app.
Zoom arrives on Amazon's best Fire TVs just in time for the holidays
Amazon partners with Zoom to bring two-way video calling to its Omni Series Fire TV sets in the U.S. and Canada.
Samsung Galaxy A series phones: Your complete buyer's guide
The Galaxy A series is packed with new innovations and exciting upgrades. From the Galaxy A02s to the excellent Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72, here's what you need to know about Samsung's Galaxy A series.
Liven up your Moto G Pure with the best cases
We love how the perfect case can revamp a phone's look completely. So give your Motorola phone a glow-up with one of the best Moto G Pure cases.