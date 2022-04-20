Motorola's Android 12 update streak continues with the Edge and Edge+

What you need to know

Motorola has begun to roll out stable Android 12 updates to the Motorola Edge (2021) and Motorola Edge Plus.

It also recently updated the Moto Edge 20 Pro, Moto G50, and Moto G200 to Android 12.

The brand still has nearly 20 phones to update to the new OS.

The Motorola Edge (2021) and Motorola Edge+ will receive Android 12 and the March security patch soon, starting in the United States but rolling out to other territories in the "next few days."

A Motorola Edge+ owner on Twitter first posted about the update on April 18, screenshotting the update screen with build number S1PB32.41-10-17 and a 1.45GB download size. XDA Developers first spotted and reported on the news.

With Google I/O right around the corner, Motorola has finally started the rollout of Android 12 for the Moto Edge+ (2020). #Android12Hope it's worth the wait. And more so do I hope this is a stable release as it's one of the last updates this phone will receive... pic.twitter.com/m7SNkXVkktApril 18, 2022 See more

Motorola's Android 12 update adds most of the core features you'd get with a Pixel: Material You UI, approximate location permissions, improved widgets, mic and camera locks, a revamped privacy dashboard, improved Android Game Mode, and other perks.

To check if the update is available on your phone, go to Settings > System > Advanced > System updates.

Motorola has mostly lagged behind other OEMs in Android 12 updates, only releasing its first update to the Moto G Pro in March. You can charitably say that the brand's reputation with updates has taken a hit in the last couple of years.

But it has greatly improved its release calendar in April, targeting updates to the Moto Edge 20 Pro, Moto G50, Moto G200, and now its two Edge phones. Aside from the G50, most of these phones have decently powerful specs; it's good that Motorola has brought stable updates to these devices.

The Motorola Edge (2021) impressed us with its 144Hz panel, 2-day battery life, and decently powerful Snapdragon 778G, but we didn't like the cameras and poor IP rating. And the 2020 Motorola Edge+, likewise, had great specs for the time except for below-average cameras and no waterproofing.

Even with this recent surge, Motorola has yet to bring the update to the vast majority of its eligible devices, most of which are budget Android phones.

Our guide on when your phone will get Android 12 gives the whole list of phones Motorola plans to update to Android 12, but the Razr 5G and 2020 remain on Android 11, as do recent releases like the Moto G Power (2022).