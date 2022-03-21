OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) is now rolling out to the OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 9R

What you need to know

OnePlus has released the stable OxygenOS 12 update for the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, 8T, and 9R phones.

Along with new Android 12 features, the OxygenOS 12 update brings a revamped UI, Canvas AOD, and more.

It also includes the February 2022 Android security patch.

OnePlus rolled out the first OxygenOS 12 Open Beta for its OnePlus 8 and 8T smartphones last month. The company has now started rolling out the stable OxygenOS 12 update to its 2020 flagships. In addition to the OnePlus 8 series, the update is also now available for the OnePlus 9R and OnePlus 8T.

While the rollout is currently limited to OxygenOS 12 Open Beta users, OnePlus says the update will soon roll out to stable branch users as well. The update announcement post on OnePlus’ community forum also notes that the update for the European variants of the OnePlus 8 series phones will take a little longer to arrive due to additional validation steps.

As you’d expect, the update includes all the key Android 12 features such as conversation widgets, microphone and camera indicators, a new privacy dashboard, a one-handed mode, and accessibility improvements.

There are a bunch of OnePlus-specific changes too. These include a refreshed user interface, Canvas AOD, OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, and Dark mode improvements. Disappointingly, OnePlus hasn’t included the latest Android security patch with the update. It comes with the February 2022 security patch, which began rolling out to the best Samsung phones in late January.

As confirmed by OnePlus previously, the OxygenOS 12 update will also be released for the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, Nord, Nord 2 5G, and Nord CE 5G phones later this year. The company is also working on OxygenOS 13, which it says will be closer to stock Android to deliver a “lighter experience” to users.