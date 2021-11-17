Samsung has started to roll out the stable One UI 4 update based on Android 12. The stable release comes after two months of beta builds for the Galaxy S21 series in the U.S., Korea, India, UK, Germany, Poland, and China
One UI 4 doesn't change too many things from a design point of view, with Samsung instead focusing on integrating all the new features that Google introduced in Android 12. That said, there are exciting changes around home and lock screen customization, notification management, privacy and security, and much more.
The Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra are now receiving the stable update, and Samsung has outlined when other devices in its portfolio will get the update. So let's first take a look at all the devices slated to switch over to the Android 12-based One UI 4, and when the devices will get the stable build.
Full list of Samsung Galaxy phones eligible for the One UI 4 (Android 12) update
With Samsung promising three Android updates to its flagships starting with the Galaxy S10 series, there are a lot of devices scheduled to get One UI 4. Samsung makes the best Android phones, and while the Galaxy S21 series has a lot to offer, a bulk of Samsung's sales come from the mid-range Galaxy A series.
Samsung offers the same three Android update guarantee to Galaxy A phones as well, and that means older mid-range phones will receive the Android 12-based One UI 4 update. These are all the Galaxy phones that are slated to make the switch to One UI 4:
Galaxy S series phones getting One UI 4
- Galaxy S21 5G
- Galaxy S21+ 5G
- Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy S20 / S20 5G
- Galaxy S20+ / S20+ 5G
- Galaxy S20 Ultra / S20 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy S20 FE / FE 5G
- Galaxy S10 / S10 5G
- Galaxy S10+
- Galaxy S10e
- Galaxy S10 Lite
Galaxy Note series phones getting One UI 4
- Galaxy Note 20 / Note 20 5G
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra / Note 20 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy Note 10 / Note 10 5G
- Galaxy Note 10+ / Note 10+ 5G
- Galaxy Note 10 Lite
Galaxy Z series phones getting One UI 4
- Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Galaxy Z Fold 2 / Z Fold 2 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip / Z Flip 5G
- Galaxy Fold / Fold 5G
Galaxy A series phones getting One UI 4
- Galaxy A52s 5G
- Galaxy A72
- Galaxy A52 / A52 5G
- Galaxy A42 / A42 5G
- Galaxy A32 / A32 5G
- Galaxy A22 / A22 5G
- Galaxy A12
- Galaxy A02s
- Galaxy A02
- Galaxy A71 / A71 5G
- Galaxy A51 / A51 5G
- Galaxy A41
- Galaxy A31
- Galaxy A21s
- Galaxy A21
- Galaxy A11
- Galaxy A03s
- Galaxy A Quantum
Galaxy M series phones getting One UI 4
- Galaxy M62
- Galaxy M42 / M42 5G
- Galaxy M32
- Galaxy M12
- Galaxy M02s
- Galaxy M02
- Galaxy M51
- Galaxy M31s
- Galaxy M31 Prime
- Galaxy M21s
- Galaxy M21
- Galaxy M11
- Galaxy M01s
- Galaxy M01
Galaxy F series phones getting One UI 4
- Galaxy F62
- Galaxy F52 5G
- Galaxy F22
- Galaxy F12
- Galaxy F02s
- Galaxy F41
Galaxy XCover phones getting One UI 4
- Galaxy XCover 5
- Galaxy XCover Pro
When will my Samsung Galaxy phone get the One UI 4 (Android 12) update?
Now that the One UI 4 stable update has made its way to the Galaxy S21 series, Samsung is turning its attention to other devices on the list. The foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are next in line, followed by the Galaxy Note 20 series. Samsung did a remarkable job updating the mid-range Galaxy A series to One UI 3.0 at the start of the year, and the Galaxy A52 is scheduled to get One UI 4 in February 2022.
Samsung has shared the official rollout schedule for the stable One UI 4 build for the U.S., so here's a look at when your Galaxy phone will get the update:
November
- Galaxy S21 series
December
- Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Galaxy Z Flip 3
January
- Galaxy S20+/Ultra/FE
- Galaxy Note 10 series
- Galaxy Note 20 series
- Galaxy Z Flip/5G
- Galaxy Z Fold/2
February
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy S10 series
- Galaxy A52 5G
- Galaxy Tab S7/Plus/Plus 5G
March
- Galaxy Tab S7 FE
April
- Galaxy A51/5G
- Galaxy A71 5G
- Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
May
- Galaxy A32 5G
- Galaxy A42 5G
- Galaxy Tab S6
- Galaxy Tab A7 (2020)
- Galaxy Tab Active3
June
- Galaxy XCover Pro
- Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
July
- Galaxy A21
- Galaxy A12
August
- Galaxy A02s
- Galaxy A01
- Galaxy A11
Note that this list is aimed at the U.S. market, and the update schedule for other countries will be different. Samsung is doing a much better job getting the stable Android 12 build out the door this year, and if the update schedule is any indication, most of its mid-range devices should make the switch to the latest version of Android by the end of Q1 2022.
The ultimate flagship
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Still the flagship phone to beat
The Galaxy S21 Ultra takes the best hardware and combines it with highly customizable software and versatile cameras, delivering one of the strongest overall packages available today. There's nothing really missing here, and if you're interested in being the first to try out Samsung's One UI 4, you need to get your hands on this phone.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Motorola launches affordable Moto Watch 100, but it's missing one big thing
Motorola quietly launches the Moto Watch 100, its latest smartwatch sans Wear OS and with an affordable price tag.
Samsung publishes official One UI 4 (Android 12) update schedule in the US
Samsung Galaxy owners in the U.S. now have a good idea when they should expect to receive Android 12 on their phones.
One UI 4 beta update for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 squashes some bugs
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are receiving their second One UI 4 update with plenty of fixes and improvements ahead of the stable release.
These are the best Samsung Galaxy S21 cases you can buy
If you just bought yourself a Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone, then you probably want to make sure it's as protected as possible. Here are some of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 cases that we've found — and most are super-affordable!