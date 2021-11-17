Samsung has started to roll out the stable One UI 4 update based on Android 12. The stable release comes after two months of beta builds for the Galaxy S21 series in the U.S., Korea, India, UK, Germany, Poland, and China

One UI 4 doesn't change too many things from a design point of view, with Samsung instead focusing on integrating all the new features that Google introduced in Android 12. That said, there are exciting changes around home and lock screen customization, notification management, privacy and security, and much more.

The Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra are now receiving the stable update, and Samsung has outlined when other devices in its portfolio will get the update. So let's first take a look at all the devices slated to switch over to the Android 12-based One UI 4, and when the devices will get the stable build.

Full list of Samsung Galaxy phones eligible for the One UI 4 (Android 12) update

With Samsung promising three Android updates to its flagships starting with the Galaxy S10 series, there are a lot of devices scheduled to get One UI 4. Samsung makes the best Android phones, and while the Galaxy S21 series has a lot to offer, a bulk of Samsung's sales come from the mid-range Galaxy A series.

Samsung offers the same three Android update guarantee to Galaxy A phones as well, and that means older mid-range phones will receive the Android 12-based One UI 4 update. These are all the Galaxy phones that are slated to make the switch to One UI 4:

Galaxy S series phones getting One UI 4

Galaxy S21 5G

Galaxy S21+ 5G

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Galaxy S20 / S20 5G

Galaxy S20+ / S20+ 5G

Galaxy S20 Ultra / S20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy S20 FE / FE 5G

Galaxy S10 / S10 5G

Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy Note series phones getting One UI 4

Galaxy Note 20 / Note 20 5G

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra / Note 20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy Note 10 / Note 10 5G

Galaxy Note 10+ / Note 10+ 5G

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy Z series phones getting One UI 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Z Fold 2 / Z Fold 2 5G

Galaxy Z Flip / Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Fold / Fold 5G

Galaxy A series phones getting One UI 4

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A52 / A52 5G

Galaxy A42 / A42 5G

Galaxy A32 / A32 5G

Galaxy A22 / A22 5G

Galaxy A12

Galaxy A02s

Galaxy A02

Galaxy A71 / A71 5G

Galaxy A51 / A51 5G

Galaxy A41

Galaxy A31

Galaxy A21s

Galaxy A21

Galaxy A11

Galaxy A03s

Galaxy A Quantum

Galaxy M series phones getting One UI 4

Galaxy M62

Galaxy M42 / M42 5G

Galaxy M32

Galaxy M12

Galaxy M02s

Galaxy M02

Galaxy M51

Galaxy M31s

Galaxy M31 Prime

Galaxy M21s

Galaxy M21

Galaxy M11

Galaxy M01s

Galaxy M01

Galaxy F series phones getting One UI 4

Galaxy F62

Galaxy F52 5G

Galaxy F22

Galaxy F12

Galaxy F02s

Galaxy F41

Galaxy XCover phones getting One UI 4

Galaxy XCover 5

Galaxy XCover Pro

When will my Samsung Galaxy phone get the One UI 4 (Android 12) update?

Now that the One UI 4 stable update has made its way to the Galaxy S21 series, Samsung is turning its attention to other devices on the list. The foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are next in line, followed by the Galaxy Note 20 series. Samsung did a remarkable job updating the mid-range Galaxy A series to One UI 3.0 at the start of the year, and the Galaxy A52 is scheduled to get One UI 4 in February 2022.

Samsung has shared the official rollout schedule for the stable One UI 4 build for the U.S., so here's a look at when your Galaxy phone will get the update:

November

Galaxy S21 series

December

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

January

Galaxy S20+/Ultra/FE

Galaxy Note 10 series

Galaxy Note 20 series

Galaxy Z Flip/5G

Galaxy Z Fold/2

February

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S10 series

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy Tab S7/Plus/Plus 5G

March

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

April

Galaxy A51/5G

Galaxy A71 5G

Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

May

Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy A42 5G

Galaxy Tab S6

Galaxy Tab A7 (2020)

Galaxy Tab Active3

June

Galaxy XCover Pro

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

July

Galaxy A21

Galaxy A12

August

Galaxy A02s

Galaxy A01

Galaxy A11

Note that this list is aimed at the U.S. market, and the update schedule for other countries will be different. Samsung is doing a much better job getting the stable Android 12 build out the door this year, and if the update schedule is any indication, most of its mid-range devices should make the switch to the latest version of Android by the end of Q1 2022.