AC Podcast 597: Mixed feelings on mixed reality

By Jeramy Johnson
published

Let's get real

Google logo on a pair of AR concept glasses
(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

On this week's episode of the Android Central Podcast Shruti Shekar, Jerry Hildenbrand, Nicholas Sutrich, and Michael Hicks dive into the biggest problem with wearable charging, announcements from GDC, their uncertain feelings on mixed reality headsets, PlayStation's curious launch of the PS VR2, and so much more!

Jeramy Johnson
Editor-in-chief

Jeramy is the Editor-in-Chief of Android Central. He is proud to help *Keep Austin Weird* and loves hiking in the hill country of central Texas with a breakfast taco in each hand. You can follow him on Twitter at @jeramyutgw.