AC Podcast 597: Mixed feelings on mixed reality

On this week's episode of the Android Central Podcast Shruti Shekar, Jerry Hildenbrand, Nicholas Sutrich, and Michael Hicks dive into the biggest problem with wearable charging, announcements from GDC, their uncertain feelings on mixed reality headsets, PlayStation's curious launch of the PS VR2, and so much more!
- The Quest 2 and PSVR 2 are rivals with a symbiotic relationship
- My rabbit just ate my Pixel Watch charging cord, exposing a huge wearable problem
- Sony PSVR 2 review: Worth the high price
- Is Sony self-sabotaging the PSVR 2?
