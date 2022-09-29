Best cheap Chromebook deals and prices: September 2022

These days, students and remote workers alike are constantly on the hunt for the best Chromebook deals, and it's not hard to see why. These laptops are versatile, compact, and usually quite cheap — and as long as you don't need to do any serious coding or gaming — they're typically powerful enough to handle any task you throw at them.

We've scoured the web to find all of the best Chromebook prices of the month so you can spend less time pinching pennies and more time enjoying your newest device. Most Chromebooks sit in the $200-$500 price range, but it's not unusual for a good deal to drop the price of these laptops to $150 or less.

No matter what your budget is, you'll find tons of cheap Chromebooks below that don't skimp on performance. If you don't find what you're looking for today, check back later: we update this list on a regular basis, and the holiday sales are just around the corner..

Chromebook deals of the month

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 311 Chromebook: $219.99 $89.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Best Buy is slashing over $120 off the price of the Lenovo IdeaPad 311 Chromebook, which is a total discount of over 50% and one of the lowest prices we've seen for the laptop. Although it doesn't have a touchscreen, the 311 is quite fast and boasts up to 10 hours of battery life alongside a 720p webcam.

(opens in new tab) HP 11.6" Chromebook: $225 $98 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Currently selling for less than $100, this 11.6-inch Chromebook from HP features powerful AMD processors, 4GB of onboard RAM, and reinforced metal corners so durability won't be a concern. Although it lacks a touchscreen, you're getting a lot of bang for your buck with this Chromebook.

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook x2 11: $679.99 $479.99 at HP (opens in new tab) The HP Chromebook x2 11 is currently seeing a whopping $200 price drop on HP's official site. For just $480, you're getting a powerful Chromebook with a detachable keyboard, 8GB of memory, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor that makes multitasking a breeze.

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 7506 Laptop: $899.99 $649.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) This morning, Best Buy slashed prices on a ton of their Dell laptops, including this 2-in-1 Inspiron model that comes with 8GB of RAM, built-in stereo speakers, and a versatile flip-and-fold design. Right now, you can get this laptop for $250 off.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook 317: $499 $349 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Best Buy is currently slashing an impressive $150 off the price of the Acer 317, a versatile Chromebook that comes complete with a generous 17.3-inch Full HD display, a sleek design with narrow bezels, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Chromebook S330 Laptop: $279.99 $181 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Fast and secure, the Lenovo S330 uses a powerful MediaTek processor to deliver exceptional performance in a package that's less than one inch thin. Amazon is currently dropping the price of this Chromebook by 35%, bringing it down to a mere $181.

Frequently asked questions

What's the difference between a Chromebook and a laptop? Unlike regular laptops, Chromebooks run on Chrome OS, a web-based operating system that's lightweight, simple, and secure. Instead of being able to download third-party software, like you would with a traditional laptop, you have to download apps through the Google Play store. All of this means that, although they aren't as powerful or as customizable, Chromebooks are inherently affordable and easy to use.

What are the disadvantages of a Chromebook? Chromebooks aren't meant for heavy file storage, serious gaming, or to be a replacement for a traditional laptop. You also can't download any software that isn't available as an app in the Google Play store, such as Adobe Photoshop, and the capabilities of a Chromebook become seriously limited when you're offline.

Once you pick out your cheap laptop, you can use that leftover cash for essential Chromebook accessories such as a wireless keyboard, additional storage, or a pair of stylish earbuds.