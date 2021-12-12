Best Game Controllers for Chromebooks 2022

So you already have a list of the best games to play, but what about finding the best of the best Chromebook game controllers? The good news is you might already own a controller that will work, and there are great controllers available to buy that'll also work great. But we've found the best options so you can pair the best game controller with the best Chromebook.

What's are the best Chromebook game controllers?

Recent updates have started opening the possibilities of what you can do with gaming on Chromebooks. In some instances, the experience is still not as seamless as pairing a controller to your Android phone or PC, but the experience has improved some.

Having said that, we've tested and connected controllers to a Chromebook but not reliably enough to recommend in this space. If we had to pick just one, we would go with the 8Bitdo SN30 Pro because it's retro, works with Android and PC gaming, and is affordably priced.

Another great pick is the Google Stadia Controller as it was just released, makes Stadia gaming a breeze, and can be used for other gaming on your Chromebook. The Stadia Controller comes in three different colors, includes a USB-C cable for wired gaming, and even has a dedicated Google Assistant button. Oh, the 2,000mAh battery is bigger than that of the Sony DualShock 4 controller so you'll be able to put in some hours.

Generally, you can use console controllers like the DualShock 3 and DualShock 4 and the Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers and Joy-Cons. An update earlier this year finally made it possible to connect your Bluetooth Xbox One controllers to Chromebooks. Forget about trying to find an Xbox 360 controller in good condition, and just use the one that came with your Xbox!