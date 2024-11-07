Don't wait for Black Friday: Best Buy just slashed $130 off one of my favorite Chromebooks

Black Friday might still be a few weeks away, but you don't have to wait to save big on the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714. This beast of a machine normally costs around $700, but you can get it from Best Buy for $130 off.

While there have been a bunch of new and exciting Chromebooks released in 2024, the Chromebook Plus Spin 714 remains one of the best. It's packed to the gills with all of the Google Gemini AI features you could want while offering an excellent 2-in-1 laptop experience.

Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714: was $699 now $569 at Best Buy Even without any sales, the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 is already one of the best laptops out there. Throw in 12 months of Gemini Advanced and a $130 discount, and this deal from Best Buy is a no-brainer.

This model specifically, is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 115U, paired with 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Not to mention that if you decide to snag this deal, you'll also get Gemini Advanced for 12 months. With this, you'll get 2TB of cloud storage, in addition to having access to Gemini in all of your Google services.

When it comes to the design, it's pretty much identical to Acer's previous Chromebook Spin models. That includes being able to either prop it up with "Tent Mode," or flip the screen all the way around, to use the Spin 714 as a tablet paired with a USI stylus. The only downside here is that you'll need to pick up a compatible USI pen, as Acer doesn't include one.

Although the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 might lack the "pizazz" of the Galaxy Chromebook Plus, that doesn't mean you should ignore it. This is still easily one of the best Chromebooks that money can buy, providing a near-perfect blend of sleek design with plenty of horsepower.

Recently, Google added even more fun with the release of ChromeOS 130. This update includes a variety of AI features, such as the Recorder app, Quick Insert, and so much more. There's even the new "Focus" option that lets you start a timer and work on a task without needing to worry about distractions.