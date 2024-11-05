Google's huge ChromeOS 130 update packs AI features, Focus, and more for laptops

What you need to know

Google has started pushing its massive ChromeOS 130 update to Chromebook and Chromebook Plus devices.

Plus model devices pick up an AI-backed Recorder app, Quick Insert, Studio-style Mic, and more.

All devices will receive new OS-level privacy controls in the Chrome browser, the new "Focus" mode, and several enhancements for Drive and Tote.

Google is currently rolling out its major ChromeOS 130 update for Chromebooks with additional features for its Plus variant.

The update is reportedly arriving for more Chromebook and Chromebook Plus devices via the stable channel by PC World. Elsewhere, Google detailed the major patch in its full changelog via the Chromebook Community. The update kicks off with Chromebook Plus devices as Google rolls out "Quick Insert." With the "Launcher+F key" shortcut, users can quickly place emojis, symbols, GIFs, and more without much hassle.

This feature is set to debut "on a range of devices" in 2025.

ChromeOS 130 also includes the Recorder app that brings Chromebooks closer to the experience on a Pixel phone. Google states the AI-powered app delivers speech-to-text generation, summarization, and title suggestions. More importantly, the company detailed the app earlier in October. That post highlighted the app's "dual-column" approach with a view of its transcriptions in real-time.

The update adds a feature for the laptop's built-in microphone to enhance performance. Wrapped under the "Studio-style Mic" moniker, this feature delivers "advanced" balancing, reconstruction of fine details, and room adaptation. Google states users can find this by heading into your Settings > Device > Audio.

Appearance effects arrive in the Chromebook Plus video settings to help clean up your camera. The changelog details the addition of "Help me read" for Plus model devices. Powered by Google's AI, "help me read" is said to help users "get to the heart" of whatever they're interested in. The feature will deliver a summary of the text alongside a "freeform Q&A" space for follow-up questions.

The remainder of the ChromeOS 130 update pertains to features all devices should receive, such as "Focus." Users can initiate Focus via Quick Settings to reduce distractions. Google states users can place Focus on a timer and "select or create" a new Task to ensure the job gets done. Users can also lean on YouTube Music for a playlist to give them the energy; however, this is only available for Premium users.

To get you back into things after a break, ChromeOS 130 adds a "Welcome Recap." When enabled via Settings > System Preference > Startup, users can resume where they left off or engage with the laptop's suggested options. Your Drive files are updated as Google states you'll find them available via the Shelf whether you're online or not.

To help you stay on top of your work, Google added a new "Suggestions" section in Tote. This will highlight files users should pay attention to and more.

ChromeOS 130 adds multi-calendar support and more privacy controls. Google states these controls include "OS-level" features to aid users in the Chrome browser. The changelog ends by highlighting "enhanced" keyboard and display brightness controls, as well as a picture-in-picture feature for your windows.

As previously stated, ChromeOS 130 has started arriving on devices this week. Google states its update will continue "over the coming days," so it'll be wise to watch your Chromebook or Chromebook Plus for it.

This major update was teased at the start of October when Google detailed the launch of two new Chromebooks from Samsung and Lenovo. The former debuted a Plus model laptop with a 15.6-inch display packed with Gemini-influenced features. Lenovo introduced its Chromebook with an 11" display that focused on providing seamless notetaking features.