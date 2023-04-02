Best gaming accessories for Chromebooks 2023
Chromebooks aren't just for getting work done, anymore.
With Google bringing more flexibility when it comes to gaming on Chromebooks, you're no longer limited to "just" the best Android games. Steam is available in beta form, and there are even gaming-focused Chromebooks being released. That being said, if you're looking to upgrade your gaming setup, we've rounded up some of the best gaming accessories for Chromebooks.
Best gaming monitors for Chromebooks
4K Gaming
The LG 24UD58-B doesn't look extraordinary, but it still sports a 4K UHD resolution, complete with a 60Hz refresh rate. LG makes some of the best monitors on the market, and this is a perfect starting point to improve your Chromebook gaming setup.
201-inches of AR goodness
With the Nreal Air AR Glasses, you can plug these right into your Chromebook and enjoy a massive display from wherever you are. You might come across a few quirks here and there, but these are absolutely incredible to use and enjoy.
Portable gaming
If you don't want to wear a pair of AR glasses, but want to game on the go with a bigger screen, then check out the Nexigo NG17FGQ. This 17.3-inch monitor features an IPS panel, with a 1080p resolution, and up to an incredible 300Hz refresh rate.
Best controllers for Chromebooks
Versatility at its finest
We're big fans of 8Bitdo controllers, and it's not just because of the retro feel that you get with something like the 8Bitdo Pro 2. The 8Bitdo Ultimate is designed to work with everything from your Chromebook to the Nintendo Switch and practically everything in between.
Retro gamers apply here
Along with playing your favorite Android games and settling in for the occasional Steam session, you might be into retro gaming. No matter what game you're playing, Logitech's F310 Gamepad, continues to be one of the best and most comfortable controllers to use.
Stick with the basics
You probably already have one of these lying around somewhere, but there's a good reason why so many people use the Xbox Controller. It's comfortable, familiar, and it works with pretty much any device you might have on hand.
Best gaming keyboards for Chromebooks
Low-profile FTW
Gaming keyboards are a dime a dozen, but the same can't be said about wireless mechanical keyboards. The Keychron K3 V2 hits the spot just right with its 75% layout and low-profile switches that won't irritate everyone around you.
All the customizations
What helps set the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless apart from the rest is the company's OmniPoint 2.0 technology. This allows you to customize each keystroke to your liking, while giving you a dial to quickly adjust the volume.
Go with the basics
If you don't want or need a bunch of extra features in a gaming keyboard, then check out the Logitech G413 SE. This is a full-size keyboard with tactile switches, LED backlighting, and an aluminum top case for improved durability.
Best gaming headphones and headsets for Chromebooks
Surround sound gaming
The HyperX Cloud II wireless gaming headset is pretty darn impressive when you learn about its 30 hours of battery life and 7.1 surround sound support. And if you plan on chatting with friends while gaming, then you can take advantage of the detachable microphone with noise-cancellation.
Wired over wireless
In some instances, you might not want to fiddle around with the Bluetooth settings and just want a plug-and-play headset. That's where the Astro A10 Gen 2 comes in, offering compatibility with anything that includes a 3.5mm headphone jack and a durable, yet comfortable, design.
ANC FTW
The Pixel Buds Pro might not be the first set of wireless earbuds you think of, but they are easily among the best. Not only did Google nail the design, but these earbuds feature ANC, and are great for gaming or just listening to music.
Best gaming mouse for Chromebooks
Programmable buttons
It's pretty obvious that we're big fans of Logitech peripherals, and it's easy to see why. The Logitech G502 Hero is one of the best gaming mice of all time, featuring 11 programmable buttons and an adjustable weight system to fine-tune the mouse to your liking.
Basic, but great
If you want a basic mouse with a bit of gaming "flair," then the SteelSeries Rival 3 is the ticket. It won't cost you a ton, is light enough to take with you anywhere, and even offers RGB to go along with six programmable buttons.
Lightweight and portable
Razer is well-known for its gaming mice tuned for professionals, but the Orochi V2 is great for gaming on the go. Powered by a single battery, it can last for up to 950 hours on a single charge and works with either Bluetooth or the included Razer HyperSpeed Wireless dongle.
Conclusion
If you were to ask us about the best gaming accessories for Chromebooks a few years ago, we probably would've looked at you a little funny. But the world of Chromebooks has changed dramatically over the past couple of years.
There are still options like the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 or HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook which are more traditional offerings. But we've also seen an influx of gaming-focused Chromebooks, thanks to the emergence of Steam on ChromeOS to go along with the plethora of cloud game streaming services. And what better way to build out your gaming setup than with some peripherals to improve the experience?
