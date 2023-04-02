Best gaming accessories for Chromebooks 2023

With Google bringing more flexibility when it comes to gaming on Chromebooks, you're no longer limited to "just" the best Android games. Steam is available in beta form, and there are even gaming-focused Chromebooks being released. That being said, if you're looking to upgrade your gaming setup, we've rounded up some of the best gaming accessories for Chromebooks.

Best gaming monitors for Chromebooks

LG 24UD58-B 4K UHD

4K Gaming The LG 24UD58-B doesn't look extraordinary, but it still sports a 4K UHD resolution, complete with a 60Hz refresh rate. LG makes some of the best monitors on the market, and this is a perfect starting point to improve your Chromebook gaming setup. 

Nreal Air AR Glasses

201-inches of AR goodness With the Nreal Air AR Glasses, you can plug these right into your Chromebook and enjoy a massive display from wherever you are. You might come across a few quirks here and there, but these are absolutely incredible to use and enjoy. 

Nexigo NG17FGQ 17.3-inch Portable Gaming Monitor

Portable gaming If you don't want to wear a pair of AR glasses, but want to game on the go with a bigger screen, then check out the Nexigo NG17FGQ. This 17.3-inch monitor features an IPS panel, with a 1080p resolution, and up to an incredible 300Hz refresh rate.

Best controllers for Chromebooks

8Bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller with Charging Dock

Versatility at its finest We're big fans of 8Bitdo controllers, and it's not just because of the retro feel that you get with something like the 8Bitdo Pro 2. The 8Bitdo Ultimate is designed to work with everything from your Chromebook to the Nintendo Switch and practically everything in between. 

Logitech F310 Gamepad

Retro gamers apply here Along with playing your favorite Android games and settling in for the occasional Steam session, you might be into retro gaming. No matter what game you're playing, Logitech's F310 Gamepad, continues to be one of the best and most comfortable controllers to use. 

Xbox Core Controller

Stick with the basics You probably already have one of these lying around somewhere, but there's a good reason why so many people use the Xbox Controller. It's comfortable, familiar, and it works with pretty much any device you might have on hand.

Best gaming keyboards for Chromebooks

Keychron K3 V2

Low-profile FTW Gaming keyboards are a dime a dozen, but the same can't be said about wireless mechanical keyboards. The Keychron K3 V2 hits the spot just right with its 75% layout and low-profile switches that won't irritate everyone around you. 

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless

All the customizations What helps set the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless apart from the rest is the company's OmniPoint 2.0 technology. This allows you to customize each keystroke to your liking, while giving you a dial to quickly adjust the volume. 

Logitech G413 SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Go with the basics If you don't want or need a bunch of extra features in a gaming keyboard, then check out the Logitech G413 SE. This is a full-size keyboard with tactile switches, LED backlighting, and an aluminum top case for improved durability.

Best gaming headphones and headsets for Chromebooks

Best gaming mouse for Chromebooks

Logitech G502 Hero

Programmable buttons It's pretty obvious that we're big fans of Logitech peripherals, and it's easy to see why. The Logitech G502 Hero is one of the best gaming mice of all time, featuring 11 programmable buttons and an adjustable weight system to fine-tune the mouse to your liking. 

SteelSeries Rival 3

Basic, but great If you want a basic mouse with a bit of gaming "flair," then the SteelSeries Rival 3 is the ticket. It won't cost you a ton, is light enough to take with you anywhere, and even offers RGB to go along with six programmable buttons. 

Razer Orochi V2

Lightweight and portable Razer is well-known for its gaming mice tuned for professionals, but the Orochi V2 is great for gaming on the go. Powered by a single battery, it can last for up to 950 hours on a single charge and works with either Bluetooth or the included Razer HyperSpeed Wireless dongle.

Conclusion

If you were to ask us about the best gaming accessories for Chromebooks a few years ago, we probably would've looked at you a little funny. But the world of Chromebooks has changed dramatically over the past couple of years.

There are still options like the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 or HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook which are more traditional offerings. But we've also seen an influx of gaming-focused Chromebooks, thanks to the emergence of Steam on ChromeOS to go along with the plethora of cloud game streaming services. And what better way to build out your gaming setup than with some peripherals to improve the experience?