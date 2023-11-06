New ASUS Chromebook CM30 Detachable looks like it'll be perfect for students

What you need to know

ASUS has announced its new Chromebook CM30 Detachable tablet.

It's powered by the MediaTek Kompanio 520 and provides up to 12 hours of battery life.

Pricing and availability information are still unknown.

Just last week, we were talking about the potential for a new Chromebook tablet to hit the market, but ASUS has beaten Lenovo to the punch. The ASUS Chromebook CM30 Detachable was quietly announced, introducing a successor to the Chromebook Detachable CM3 from 2021.

This new Chromebook tablet from ASUS sports the same 10.5-inch LCD touchscreen as its predecessor, complete with a "quick-release garaged stylus." Although ASUS didn't say as much in its press release, we expect this to be compatible with the best USI pens.

Powering the Chromebook CM30 Detachable is the MediaTek Kompanio 520, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This chip was first introduced in late 2022 and is the same processor that you'll find in the Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook. You can expect some pretty solid performance, but it doesn't meet Google's Chromebook Plus requirements.

(Image credit: ASUS)

As for the "Detachable" part, ASUS includes a smart cover that sports a "stain-resistant finish." There's also an optional keyboard, which the company says offers a "seamless transition between tablet and laptop mode." The company is also planning to offer a separate "Impact Shield" case if you "need even more protection on the go." Durability is the name of the game with the CM30 Detachable, as this new ChromeOS tablet sports a MIL-810H certification.

Along with the garaged stylus and included smart cover, the CM30 Detachable is going to be great for students. ASUS claims you'll get up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge while also including Wi-Fi 6 support. Plus, there's even an LTE option that will be made available to provide "superior connectivity flexibility."

Unfortunately, it seems that we'll have to wait a little bit longer before being able to get our hands on this new ChromeOS tablet from ASUS. The company didn't provide pricing or availability information and is essentially letting everyone know that something new is on the way. We wouldn't be surprised if the rest of the details are revealed closer to the end of the year or even at CES 2024.