Smartphone season is nearly upon us, which means we have a metric boatload of leaks and rumors to share. Tune in and learn what's coming this year along with other news for Google and Android fans.
Links:
- Lenovo, Sony will skip in-person MWC 2022 while other Android brands commit to stay | Android Central
- Qualcomm's SoundHound partnership keeps your voice searches off the cloud | Android Central
- Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pocket launch globally with insane cameras | Android Central
- Massive Samsung Galaxy S22 specs leak leaves nothing to the imagination | Android Central
- Samsung confirms Galaxy Unpacked date and time for Galaxy S22 reveal | Android Central
- Leaked Galaxy S22 renders show off the different colors, models, and angles | Android Central
- Samsung's Galaxy Home Mini successor could be right around the corner | Android Central
- The PS VR2 display will be more than twice as pixel-dense as the Quest 2 | Android Central
- OnePlus Nord 2T leak reveals a Dimensity 1300 chipset and 80W fast charging | Android Central
- The original Microsoft Surface Duo finally receives the Android 11 update | Android Central
- Google Pixel 6a could launch earlier this year alongside the Pixel Watch | Android Central
- Google may be preparing to launch affordable 'Chromecast HD with Google TV' | Android Central
- You can now tell Google Assistant to shut up on Nest devices in a snap | Android Central
- Can Topics finally be the thing that kills third-party cookies? | Android Central
- Olympians, and burner phones, and online safety — oh my! | Android Central
