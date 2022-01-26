Yesterday, we got our best look yet at Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S22 phones, courtesy of renders shared by leaker Evan Blass. The complete specs sheet of all three Galaxy S22 series phones has now been leaked by German tech publication WinFuture.

As per the publication, Samsung's vanilla Galaxy S22 will arrive with a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display featuring FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1,500 nits. The European variant of the phone is going to be powered by Samsung's in-house developed Exynos 2200 chipset with AMD RDNA 2 graphics. It will have Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 under the hood in most other parts of the world, including the U.S.

As suggested by previous leaks, the phone will feature a triple-camera setup on the back, with a 50MP main sensor. The 1/1.56" sensor will be joined by a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Disappointingly, the phone will only have a 10MP selfie camera with 1.22 µm pixels.

What could also disappoint some potential buyers is the downgrade in battery capacity. While the Galaxy S21 packs a 4,000mAh battery, the Galaxy S22 is tipped to come with a 3,700mAh battery. Like the best Samsung phones, the S22 will also have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, Wi-Fi 6 support, and a USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port.

The Galaxy S22+ will feature a larger 6.6-inch display with a higher peak brightness of 1,750 nits. It will also have a bigger 4,500mAh battery and UWB support. The rest of its key specs, including the camera setup on the back, will be identical to the Galaxy S22.

Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra will reportedly have a 6.8-inch display with QHD+ resolution and the same impressive peak brightness as the Galaxy S22+. While the Galaxy S22 and S22+ will be available with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of built-in storage.

On the back of the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be a quad-camera system featuring a 108MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. It will also have a 40MP camera on the front for selfies. Keeping the lights on will be an impressive 5,000mAh battery.

As expected, it will also be the only Galaxy S22 series phone to include S Pen support. On the software side of things, all three Galaxy S22 series phones will ship with Android 12-based One UI 4.1.