What you need to know Leaked renders show off the upcoming Galaxy S22 phones.

The phones will launch in four colorways, which will be largely similar across models.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a darker shade of pink, similar to Mystic Bronze.

With Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked scheduled for sometime in February, we're coming to the last stretch of leaks before the Galaxy S22 series is announced. The latest is a massive dump of renders showing the devices at every angle and in each of their colorways. Based solely on the renders, which were posted by none other than leaker Evan Blass, you'd think the base model and the Galaxy S22+ were the same phone. Although, for all intents and purposes, they pretty much are the same aside from the size difference. Both models will apparently be available in black, white, bright pink, and dark green.