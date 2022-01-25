What you need to know
- Leaked renders show off the upcoming Galaxy S22 phones.
- The phones will launch in four colorways, which will be largely similar across models.
- The Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a darker shade of pink, similar to Mystic Bronze.
With Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked scheduled for sometime in February, we're coming to the last stretch of leaks before the Galaxy S22 series is announced. The latest is a massive dump of renders showing the devices at every angle and in each of their colorways.
Based solely on the renders, which were posted by none other than leaker Evan Blass, you'd think the base model and the Galaxy S22+ were the same phone. Although, for all intents and purposes, they pretty much are the same aside from the size difference. Both models will apparently be available in black, white, bright pink, and dark green.
On the other hand, the Galaxy S22 Ultra appears to be a bit more exciting. While the colorways are largely the same, the pink model is switched out for a dark, copper-like hue. It resembles the Mystic Bronze colorway we've seen on Samsung's best foldable phones and the Galaxy Note 20 series.
Additionally, we can see the matching two-tone S Pen, which, quite frankly, is a nice touch.
Of course, renders are always only part of the story, with colors always appearing slightly different in person. That said, from previous live leaks, we've seen that the smaller models will likely feature glossy finishes, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra will probably have a frosted finish.
It's also possible that Samsung will launch custom colorways for each model, similar to what it did with the Galaxy S21 series. Some S21 custom colors are available on Samsung's website, with Best Buy and Verizon receiving a Phantom Navy colorway.
Samsung has yet to announce the exact date of the Galaxy Unpacked event, but we expect it to happen in early February, so we may not have much time left before the full unveiling.
