Galaxy S22 video leak highlights design differences between the models

The lead-up to the Galaxy S22 series launch will be interesting as we attempt to figure out how Samsung plans to position (and even name) the premium S22 Ultra against not only the best Android phones of 2022 but the other phones in the lineup. However, a new leak shows how visually different the device will be from the other S22 models.

A video posted by OnLeaks shows three Galaxy S22 dummy units side-by-side. The first thing you'll notice from the video is how different the larger S22 Ultra looks compared to the others.

While the overall design is more similar to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the rear camera module rids the hump we've all come to know and love, in place of the LG Velvet-like layout that we've seen in previous leaks.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S22 and S22+ look a lot like their predecessors with the rear camera bump. However, they are shown with a glossy finish instead of the matte finish on the Ultra. The frame also appears much flatter, coinciding with previous leaked renders and the claim that they would feature a more iPhone 13-like design.

While the jury's out on what exactly Samsung will name the larger Ultra model, (some rumors indicate it will go with a Note moniker), the dummy models show that Samsung may be planning to make the device stand out from the other models, at least visually.

As the year comes to an end, there's not much time left before Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S22 series in late January/early February. That means we can expect many more leaks between now and then, so it won't be long before we learn more about Samsung's plans.