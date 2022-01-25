Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked is a-go for early February. On Tuesday, the company announced that its next major launch event will occur on February 9 at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET. While Samsung hasn't yet named its next flagship series, the company is expected to announce the Galaxy S22 series at Unpacked.

Official specs and features are yet unknown, but Samsung's president and head of MX, Tim Roh, teased experiences borrowed from the Galaxy Note series.

While the Galaxy S21 Ultra was the first S series smartphone to include S Pen support — which was then followed by the Galaxy Z Fold 3 — we expect the S22 Ultra to succeed the Galaxy Note series by including a built-in S Pen. This would address one of the downfalls of last year's best Android phone, which essentially required a case to house the optional S Pen.

Based on rumors and leaks, it will feature a design distinct from the other S22 models while closely resembling the Galaxy Note 20. This includes squared corners and rounded edges, while the back will likely feature a new camera array that looks like a mix between the S21 Ultra and LG Velvet.

The phones are likely to be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset from Qualcomm and Samsung's own Exynos 2200, although we expect the chips to vary based on region.

Samsung has already opened up reservations for its upcoming smartphone series, along with "the next Galaxy Tablet" which we expect will be the Galaxy Tab S8. Signing up will provide benefits including $50 of Samsung credit, a notification informing you when preorders go live, additional preorder perks, and you'll be "among the first to get the latest Galaxy devices."