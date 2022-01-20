Last year, many felt the absence of the Galaxy Note series as Samsung introduced optional S Pen accessories for its best Android phones. However, the company is teasing a comeback of sorts at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked which is scheduled for February 2022. It's here where we can expect Samsung to launch the flagship Galaxy S22 series.

Samsung's president & head of MX Business, Dr. TM Roh, teases in a blog post some of the things we can expect from the launch. He starts by reminiscing about the legacy of the Galaxy Note series, which launched in 2011, beginning the trend of ever-growing displays.

"The S Pen also surprised everyone," he writes. "It empowered people to bridge creativity with productivity – whenever inspiration struck, they could quickly write down their ideas and thoughts in Samsung Notes."

He then goes on to sympathize with fans that hoped for a Galaxy Note 20 successor last year, saying that "we haven't forgotten about these experiences you love."

While remaining coy about the details, Roh says that Samsung will introduce "the most noteworthy S series device" at Galaxy Unpacked in February. This new device will include low-light photography while providing speed and power "that can't be found elsewhere." Roh also teases improvements in AI, referring to "the smartest Galaxy experience yet."

That sounds like a pretty bold claim, although it could likely refer to the recently announced Exynos 2200 chipset, which comes paired with an AMD RDNA 2-based Xclipse GPU. It also features a new dual-core NPU for enhanced mobile photography, which could give it a leg up over its biggest rival chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.