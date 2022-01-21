What you need to know
- Samsung has opened reservations for the upcoming Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Tab S8.
- The company promises exclusive benefits, such as a $50 Samsung store credit redeemable for other Galaxy products during pre-order.
- Samsung is expected to announce its next Galaxy flagship smartphone and tablet in February.
Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2022 seems to be all set for its early February schedule, which isn't entirely surprising if the company's tradition is anything to go by. Prior to that event, the company has begun accepting reservations for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Tab S8.
The reservation allows you to reserve a spot to pre-order the devices after they are announced. It should be noted, though, that this is not yet the pre-order period. More to the point, reserving allows you to get an email notification when pre-orders for both devices begin.
In a statement to Android Central, a Samsung representative said the company "has just opened its Reserve Now offers for its next Galaxy smartphone and Galaxy tablet. Customers who reserve early will be among the first to get the latest Galaxy devices and are eligible for Samsung.com exclusive perks, including extra $50 Samsung credit toward other Galaxy products during pre-order, plus more exclusive offers when it's time to pre-order."
It's possible that the bonus is on top of other benefits that may come when pre-orders start. Samsung will unveil these extra perks when it's time to pre-order. Head over to this link to place your reservation.
The reservation comes several hours after Samsung's president & head of MX Business, Dr. TM Roh, published a blog post teasing some improvements we can expect from the company's upcoming Android phones. Roh hinted at improvements in nighttime photography and AI features, among others.
He also wrote that the South Korean tech giant will unveil "the most noteworthy S series device" next month, a subtle reference to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Android Central's Alex Dobie describes the higher-end model as "a spiritual successor" to the Galaxy Note, going by the recent leaks.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
