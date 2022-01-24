As spotted by the folks at MySmartPrice , the Galaxy Home Mini 2 has been certified by the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG). As per the listing on the Bluetooth SIG website, the device carries the model number SM-V230 and supports Bluetooth version 5.2.

Samsung quietly announced the Galaxy Home Mini at its Galaxy S20 series Unpacked event in February 2020. Unfortunately, the smart speaker was never released globally. However, it now looks like Samsung could soon unveil a successor to the Galaxy Home Mini.

A report published by SamMobile in November last year had claimed that the Galaxy Home Mini successor could come equipped with a display. The smart speaker is also tipped to bring a few other major improvements and is likely to be released in larger quantities than the original Home Mini. Disappointingly, the report also suggested that the Galaxy Home Mini 2 could be released only in South Korea — just like its predecessor.

Tipster Max Jambor, who has a pretty decent track record with OnePlus leaks, also recently tweeted that the Galaxy Home Mini 2 "isn't too far away anymore." Jambor added that the smart speaker is already in mass production.

While a specific launch timeframe hasn't been revealed yet, there's a chance that we could learn more about the company's answer to the best smart speakers at the Galaxy Unpacked event early next month.

As confirmed by Samsung last week, the company will take the wraps off its most "Noteworthy" Galaxy S phone yet at the event. Along with the spiritual successor to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung will also announce the vanilla Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus models.