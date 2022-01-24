What you need to know
- Samsung's Galaxy Home Mini successor has been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website.
- The listing reveals the Galaxy Home Mini 2 bears the model number SM-V320 and supports the Bluetooth 5.2 standard.
- The smart speaker is rumored to have entered mass production and could be announced "soon."
Samsung quietly announced the Galaxy Home Mini at its Galaxy S20 series Unpacked event in February 2020. Unfortunately, the smart speaker was never released globally. However, it now looks like Samsung could soon unveil a successor to the Galaxy Home Mini.
As spotted by the folks at MySmartPrice, the Galaxy Home Mini 2 has been certified by the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG). As per the listing on the Bluetooth SIG website, the device carries the model number SM-V230 and supports Bluetooth version 5.2.
A report published by SamMobile in November last year had claimed that the Galaxy Home Mini successor could come equipped with a display. The smart speaker is also tipped to bring a few other major improvements and is likely to be released in larger quantities than the original Home Mini. Disappointingly, the report also suggested that the Galaxy Home Mini 2 could be released only in South Korea — just like its predecessor.
Tipster Max Jambor, who has a pretty decent track record with OnePlus leaks, also recently tweeted that the Galaxy Home Mini 2 "isn't too far away anymore." Jambor added that the smart speaker is already in mass production.
While a specific launch timeframe hasn't been revealed yet, there's a chance that we could learn more about the company's answer to the best smart speakers at the Galaxy Unpacked event early next month.
As confirmed by Samsung last week, the company will take the wraps off its most "Noteworthy" Galaxy S phone yet at the event. Along with the spiritual successor to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung will also announce the vanilla Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus models.
Review: You get the best of both worlds with the Garmin Vivomove Sport
Have you dreamed of a watch that effortlessly combines form and function into one stunning package? Then the Garmin Vivomove Sport might be the hybrid smartwatch of your dreams.
Battle royales all became Fortnite and we didn’t notice
It makes sense that games are copying the Fortnite model of free-to-play progression and crossover events, but it's making a lot of impressive games look stale.
The Microsoft-Activision acquisition targets Google and Meta more than Sony
Activision Blizzard games will help Microsoft sell more consoles, but the company already has its sights turned towards its next major tech confrontation against VR/AR companies. And it's no assurance that the Activision deal will help them win.
These motion sensors are perfect for Samsung SmartThings
SmartThings motion sensors can keep better watch over your home, send you important alerts on your phone, and even keep the lights on from afar. Here are some of our top choices in the SmartThings ecosystem.