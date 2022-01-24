Google Pixel 6a launch may go back to normal alongside the Pixel Watch

Google unveiled the Pixel 5a and Pixel 4a in August 2020 and 2021, respectively, which was a little later than usual due to supply chain delays caused by the pandemic. However, it appears that the search giant is bringing the upcoming Google Pixel 6a to market much sooner than the previous Pixel A-series models.

The Pixel 6a will be announced in May, according to reliable tipster Max Jambor. If the tip is correct, Google's challenger to this year's best budget Android phones will make its debut at Google I/O, which is usually held during that month.

Pixel 6A scheduled for May — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) January 22, 2022

Notably, the rumored release window indicates that the Pixel 6a will arrive three months earlier than the Pixel 4a and 5a. But it's not unprecedented given that the Pixel 3a was launched in May 2019.

A spring debut could be a good sign for the upcoming device as it signals a return to the pre-pandemic schedule, though this will ultimately be judged by how widely the device is available.

Google has not yet made an official announcement about the date of this year's I/O event. However, a recent rumor suggested that the much-anticipated Pixel Watch will be unveiled on May 26, giving rise to speculation that the watch and the Pixel 6a will be released concurrently.

For the time being, the phone's official specs and features are unknown, but recent leaks claim it will be powered by the same Tensor chipset found in the flagship Pixel 6 series. This makes the Pixel 6a the first Pixel A-series phone to include a flagship chipset.

The upcoming mid-range phone may also resemble the Pixel 6 series, but with a smaller body. Being a budget phone, it's expected to include some trade-offs to cut prices, including a downgraded camera and a plastic design instead of metal and glass.