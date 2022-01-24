Google Pixel 6a launch may go back to normal alongside the Pixel Watch

What you need to know
- Google is tipped to unveil the upcoming Pixel 6a in May.
- The rumored launch window is three months earlier than when the Pixel 5a debuted.
- It's also in line with the launch schedule of the Pixel 3a and 3a XL before the pandemic.
Google unveiled the Pixel 5a and Pixel 4a in August 2020 and 2021, respectively, which was a little later than usual due to supply chain delays caused by the pandemic. However, it appears that the search giant is bringing the upcoming Google Pixel 6a to market much sooner than the previous Pixel A-series models.
The Pixel 6a will be announced in May, according to reliable tipster Max Jambor. If the tip is correct, Google's challenger to this year's best budget Android phones will make its debut at Google I/O, which is usually held during that month.
Notably, the rumored release window indicates that the Pixel 6a will arrive three months earlier than the Pixel 4a and 5a. But it's not unprecedented given that the Pixel 3a was launched in May 2019.
A spring debut could be a good sign for the upcoming device as it signals a return to the pre-pandemic schedule, though this will ultimately be judged by how widely the device is available.
Google has not yet made an official announcement about the date of this year's I/O event. However, a recent rumor suggested that the much-anticipated Pixel Watch will be unveiled on May 26, giving rise to speculation that the watch and the Pixel 6a will be released concurrently.
For the time being, the phone's official specs and features are unknown, but recent leaks claim it will be powered by the same Tensor chipset found in the flagship Pixel 6 series. This makes the Pixel 6a the first Pixel A-series phone to include a flagship chipset.
The upcoming mid-range phone may also resemble the Pixel 6 series, but with a smaller body. Being a budget phone, it's expected to include some trade-offs to cut prices, including a downgraded camera and a plastic design instead of metal and glass.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: You get the best of both worlds with the Garmin Vivomove Sport
Have you dreamed of a watch that effortlessly combines form and function into one stunning package? Then the Garmin Vivomove Sport might be the hybrid smartwatch of your dreams.
Battle royales all became Fortnite and we didn’t notice
It makes sense that games are copying the Fortnite model of free-to-play progression and crossover events, but it's making a lot of impressive games look stale.
The Microsoft-Activision acquisition targets Google and Meta more than Sony
Activision Blizzard games will help Microsoft sell more consoles, but the company already has its sights turned towards its next major tech confrontation against VR/AR companies. And it's no assurance that the Activision deal will help them win.
These are the best Google Pixel 6 car chargers right now.
In celebration of the new Google Pixel 6 hitting shelves, we've rounded up a list of the best USB-C compatible car chargers for Google Pixel 6 on the market right now.