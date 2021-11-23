What you need to know
- The Google Pixel 6a is expected to be powered by the Tensor chipset.
- The phones will allegedly feature downgraded camera specs compared to the 6 and 6 Pro.
- These specs are similar to what was rumored for the alleged Pixel Fold.
The Pixel 6 series has barely been out for a month, and already we're starting to hear quite a bit a lot about the affordable, mid-cycle refresh. The Pixel 6a has already broken cover with a similar design and camera visor, but there will be a bit of a downgrade in the camera department.
According to 9to5Google, a look into the Google Camera API uncovered some information about the 6a, allegedly codenamed "Bluejay."
The APK reveals that the Pixel 6a will likely feature a 12.2MP primary sensor, down from the 50MP camera found on even the vanilla Pixel 6. This is also the same IMX363 sensor found on Google's older Pixel phones, meaning the company is likely using it to cut costs where it can. The sensor has done well so far, so Google probably thinks it's a safe bet.
9to5 also discovered that the Pixel 6a would likely be powered by the Tensor chip, which seemed likely. This could provide a boost to its computational photography, meaning users may not sacrifice much with the older, smaller sensor.
Also on the back is a 12MP IMX386 ultrawide and the same 8MP selfie camera from the Pixel 6.
If any of this sounds familiar, it's because these were more or less the same camera specs that were expected on the rumored Pixel Fold.
Given the powerful performance of the Tensor chip and the already affordable price of the Pixel 6 series, the 6a could prove to be an incredible value and one of the best budget Android phones of 2022. With any luck, we could see similar battery performance borrowed from the Pixel 5a. Although given the fingerprint sensor troubles that some have been having, it might be nice if Google would opt for a rear sensor this time around.
