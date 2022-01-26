OnePlus is soon rumored to expand its Nord lineup of value-focused phones with at least two new additions. If a new report from Digit is to be believed, the upcoming Nord 2T may not be a massive upgrade over last year's Nord 2.

Per the report, the upcoming Nord 2T will be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1300 chipset. While the chipset is yet to be officially announced, rumors suggest it could bring significant performance improvements over the Dimensity 1200 chipset that powered some of the best budget Android phones launched last year.

Besides a faster chipset, the phone is also tipped to offer faster charging speeds than the Nord 2. The Nord 2T is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for identical 80W charging speeds as the flagship OnePlus 10 Pro.

The rest of the key specs of the Nord 2T are said to be more or less similar to the Nord 2. It is expected to come with an FHD+ display and a triple-camera setup at the rear. Although the report doesn't confirm the camera specs, it suggests we could see the same 50MP main sensor on the Nord 2T, joined by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP monochrome shooter.

Like the OnePlus Nord 2, the Nord 2T is expected to debut in India first. The Digit report claims the phone could be launched in the country sometime next month. OnePlus' Nord CE 5G successor is also expected to be unveiled next month.