Google has abandoned its controversial FLoC (Federated Learning of Cohorts) plans and now has a new idea that's supposed to bolster our privacy while on the web: Topics. It's the next iteration of Google Chrome's Privacy Sandbox, and if we take the announcement at face value it is a much better option than the current wild-west of third-party tracking cookies that also addresses some of the concerns over the FLoC method that Google has trialed over the past year. Of course, nobody is taking any of it at face value and nobody should. What is the new Topics API?

After watching the video and reading through the technical notes about Topics, it sounds pretty simple. A list of things you like is kept by your web browser that an advertiser can query so it knows what ads you're more apt to click on. We'll have some control over the list and can delete a topic, and the list itself only lives for a limited time before it gets rebuilt. In theory, this makes it harder for an advertiser to pinpoint who you are or keep its own running profile about you, but it would still be possible. It's going to be part of Chrome for both desktop and mobile, so you'll be able to try it on the best Android phones eventually. Google also says there will never be topics about sensitive subjects like race or health information, and that lines up with its current practices as well as how FLoC was supposed to work. While not specifically mentioned, I assume that data from or about children is also excluded.