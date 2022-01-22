The U.S., Canada, and the U.K. have all advised participants in the Winter Olympics 2022, held in Beijing, to leave their phones, tablets, and laptops at home. Instead, asking athletes to rely on burner phones for communication while abroad. The Netherlands, Sweden, and Switzerland went a step further and will provide "disposable" devices to their Olympic teams, which will be destroyed once they return home. Expect more of this sort of thing as we approach the Feb. 4 opening for the Winter Olympic Games. It's easy to reduce this reaction as some sort of xenophobic or racially charged screed, but if that's what you're here for I will gleefully disappoint you. Having said that, I do think this is the right reaction from the governments involved. Let me stop you right there. Wonderful people live in and were born in China. I've never been, but I'm told it's also a beautiful country steeped in rich history and culture. The problem is the government. Specifically, its laws surrounding the use of electronic devices. To be blunt: In China, the laws say that the government can surveil all people within the borders of China and censor the things they "say" on the internet or over any electronic medium. And in this case, "can" means totally does. In the U.S. (and Canada, the U.K., and plenty of other countries) the government can also track movements and spy on online communications. All that's needed is a slip of paper signed by a judge. That small piece of paper is there to protect the rights of citizens, and while it's not always effective, it is a safeguard. The bigger difference is that most countries aren't too concerned about what the average person does online or where they travel. China may not be very concerned either, but it tracks people anyway — no slip of paper and no judge is necessary.

Collecting today for access later I'm not privy to what goes on in government sessions in China, but I do know enough about paperwork that I'm positive there isn't a giant windowless building filled with workers that actively track every single person living in or visiting China. There doesn't need to exist because a computer is fully capable of tracking everything about you and storing the data for handy retrieval at a later date. China collects today so it has access later, while the U.S. waits for a need then collects the data it needs to access today. I'm not here to say which is the better way because I think there should be an even bigger right to privacy than anything we have now. I'm just explaining that China collecting data on "everyone" is a real thing that's mostly tolerated by the people of China. It's certainly expected and the government isn't trying to keep all this a secret. That's how it's done, and those are the rules.