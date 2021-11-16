Now's the time of year to start looking for some great Black Friday fitness tracker deals. Last year, many of the best Fitbit trackers and watches saw cuts ranging from $20 to $70 off, including the Fitbit Ionic, Inspire 2, Ace 2, and Charge 4.

Keeping that in mind, you can judge Black Friday deals and decide if you want to snag them on sale now or gamble on a deeper discount later. They were slim pickings in October, but we've already seen major discounts on the Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Inspire 2 in early November, up to 40% off. Given how good these deals are, as well as recent supply chain issues, you really should consider taking an early deal instead of hoping for something better. Still, we expect to see much better deals in the weeks ahead and will keep this post updated when new Black Friday Fitbit deals arise. For now, check out the best of what's available now. Where to find the best Black Friday Fitbit deals Last year, we saw the majority of the Black Friday Fitbit deals on major retailer sites, such as Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and B&H Photo. And only a couple of deals were exclusive to a single retailer; most discounted Fitbits had the same prices across multiple sites. Case in point, you'll find the current 40% off sales on Sense and Inspire 2 on all four sites. So don't worry about the "best" site for Fitbit deals. Fitbit is likely to keep its sales prices strictly regulated across all of them; so just pick your favorite tech retailer, look for a great deal, and buy one without worrying about shopping around. Your only alternative is to shop directly from Fitbit.com; the company tends to offer the same deals as retailers, but with extra incentives like free spare watch bands. Amazon: Great site for deals on new and old Fitbit models

Best Buy: Running Black Friday price guarantee on wearable tech throughout all of November

Walmart: Always a consistent spot for Black Friday deals

B&H Photo: Great deals, less competition for limited stock

Fitbit.com: Buy directly from the manufacturer for free goodies When do the Black Friday Fitbit deals begin? In the past few weeks, we've seen sporadic deals on the Sense, Inspire, Ace, Ionic, and Charge series of Fitbits. But only recently have the deals been truly worthy of Black Friday, with discounts on newer models up to 40% off. Last year, the best deals only began about a week in advance; but Fitbit is starting its best sales much earlier this year, hoping to get consumers to buy ahead of time and avoid shipping delays. The deals right now are probably among the best you'll see on the Inspire 2 and Sense; so while you can wait and hope for something better, the Black Friday discounts likely won't go much further down based on last year's numbers. That being said, the truly "best" Fitbits like the Versa 3, and Ace 3 have yet to see major discounts. So there's still reason to wait if you're looking for a specific model. Whether you wait or pull the trigger now, we do expect to see great Black Friday Fitbit deals during the last week of November. Black Friday Fitbit deals: Fitbit Inspire

The Inspire 2 is Fitbit's lightest and longest-lasting fitness tracker. It has a 10-day battery life and a year of Fitbit Premium included. But its predecessors, the Inspire and Inspire HR, also help you keep track of your steps, sleep, and overall activity with built-in water resistance for swimming — at a lower price.

Fitbit Inspire 2 We're currently seeing a small discount on the Fitbit Inspire 2 prior to Black Friday. A lightweight tracker with over a week of battery life, the Inspire 2 will motivate you to stay fit with stress / HRM / sleep tracking, built-in exercises, and other great tools at a low price. $86 at Amazon

We recommend the Inspire 2 over the Inspire HR because it has faster touchscreen performance, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and a newer Bluetooth standard. But neither is particularly fancy, with no built-in GPS, storage, or NFC. You'll want to look at other Fitbits for a more standalone experience. Already cheap at full price, the Inspire 2 series recently got a 40% discount with a Black Friday deal, though its latest deal isn't as low. With Active Zone Minutes tracking, on-device guided breathing, sleep tracking, and other useful tools for health and fitness, it's a great buy if you don't need a large screen. If you want a watch you can strap on and quickly forget about, maybe Black Friday will inspire you to give the Inspire 2 a try. Black Friday Fitbit deals: Fitbit Charge

Among the best fitness trackers across all brands, we list the Fitbit Charge 5 and Fitbit Charge 4 as our top two picks, hands down. If you find either of them on sale, and are serious about getting fit, you'll want to snatch up that Black Friday deal while you can. Most recently, the Charge 5 was discounted $50, one of the best early Black Friday Fitbit deals. That deal is no longer available, but we hope this means the Charge 5 will get a similar discount during Black Friday itself, with the Charge 4 dropping even lower. Both the Charge 5 and Charge 4 are "tweener" devices. They're much more advanced than regular fitness trackers but lack the touchscreen size of a fitness smartwatch. Both have built-in GPS and NFC for contactless payments, HRM and SPO2 sensors, multi-sport modes, automatic workout-tracking, and week-long battery life. With the Charge 5, you upgrade to an AMOLED screen, ECG and EDA sensors, and a more attractive design; but if you can make do without those, the Charge 4 will save you extra money. Black Friday Fitbit deals: Fitbit Versa

The Fitbit Versa line has some of the most popular smartwatches on the market. 2019's Versa 2 still holds up as one of our favorite cheap fitness smartwatches, with its built-in music storage and mic for asking Alexa questions. And it's currently $60 off for Black Friday.

Fitbit Versa 2 The Fitbit Versa 2 is a budget option (especially during Black Friday) that belies its price in looks and quality. It has a 1.4-inch AMOLED display, music storage, a mic for calls and Alexa commands, waterproofing, and NFC. Despite being two years old at this point, it still performs like a relatively new wearable. $119 at Amazon

$120 at Best Buy

Still, it's last year's Versa 3 that truly takes the cake as a quality fitness smartwatch. It adds 5ATM water resistance, built-in GPS, Google Assistant, a speaker so you can take phone calls, an improved HRM, and other software improvements. Unfortunately, all these great features add up to a rather expensive wearable; thankfully, that's where Black Friday comes in. Last year it was just $30 off during Black Friday, but we're hoping it'll be at least $50 off this holiday season. Also, keep an eye out for bundled Fitbit Premium deals. Black Friday Fitbit deals: Fitbit Sense

The Fitbit Sense was the company's first "premium" fitness smartwatch, marketed as a wholistic health wearable. It has sensors to measure your electrodermal skin activity, temperature, and stress levels, and it can also take an ECG reading to determine if you have atrial fibrillation. It's these extra health-tracking features that make it pricier than the Versa 3. While it's not currently on sale, the Fitbit Sense has gone $100 off twice in the past month, making it a fair bet that it'll drop that low again when Black Friday arrives. For Fitbit's truly premium smartwatch that doesn't sacrifice any sensors or tools, you'll want to keep an eye out for that deal to return. Black Friday Fitbit deals: Fitbit Ace

If you want to get your little ones more active and involved in friendly competitions with family and friends, the Fitbit Ace series is a great, affordable option. The new Fitbit Ace 3 has an 8-day battery life, rugged water resistance for swimming and wear-and-tear, and regular reminders to get 60 minutes of activity or go to bed on time. So far, we've only seen the Fitbit Ace 2 on sale. This model has only five days of battery and fewer customizable watch faces, but otherwise has the same software and durability as the 3 — and is currently 43% off for Black Friday.

Fitbit Ace 2 Want to get your kid fit? The Fitbit Ace 2 is swimproof, has a five-day battery life, sleep tracking and bedtime reminders, activity reminders, family fitness challenges with badges for completing goals, and a fun design with cute colors. $40 at Amazon

$50 at Walmart

Black Friday Fitbit deals: Fitbit Luxe

For true bargain hunters, the Fitbit Luxe is the most affordable (adult) Fitbit available thanks to it being 33% off for Black Friday. It's a lifestyle fitness tracker that looks sleek and petite on any wrist, with an AMOLED display and plenty of stylish bands to choose between.

Fitbit Luxe As the name implies, this is a deluxe wearable in miniature form. It has a 5-day battery life (unless you use the always-on display), HRM, VO2, SPO2, Active Zone Minutes, and detailed health metrics. It's not as advanced as the lighter Charge 5, but it has the essentials at a lower price. $100 at Best Buy