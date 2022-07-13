Check out these awesome Otterbox Pixel 6 case deals

There is no shortage of quality Google Pixel 6 cases, but they can cost a pretty penny. Otterbox ranks way up there at the top with the best case makers, but so do the brand's prices. Fortunately, this Prime Day deal hacks away at the regular prices to give you 30% off the Otterbox Defender Series (opens in new tab) and Symmetry Clear Series.

You can earn major savings on cases for the Pixel 6 Pro as well as covers for the Pixel 6. The Otterbox Symmetry Clear Series features two cases for the Pixel 6 series. The first is a simple transparent cover while the second is a glittery see-through case for your Google phone. If you love the bold design of your Pixel 6 and like to admire it throughout the day, the Otterbox Symmetry Clear Series is perfect for your needs.

Not everyone wants glitz and glam though. For no-nonsense folks on the hunt for rock-hard protection, the Otterbox Defender Series is an appropriate match. Every nook and cranny of your Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro is covered with this durable Otterbox phone cover. The Otterbox Defender Series cases for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro proudly boast a military-grade durability rating with raised edges all around for drop protection. You even get a belt clip that doubles as a kickstand, built into the screen cover. You can simply pop the opaque screen guard out when you need to use your phone.

Best Otterbox Google Pixel 6 case deals

(opens in new tab) Otterbox Symmetry Clear Series for Pixel 6: $49.95 $34.97 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Ponder fondly over your Google Pixel 6's dual-toned design without compromising its safety with the Otterbox Symmetry Clear Series. You can grab this basic case for 30% off right now.

(opens in new tab) Otterbox Defender Series for Pixel 6: $59.95 $41.97 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Guard all the cracks and crevices of your precious Pixel 6 with the rugged Otterbox Defender Series. Built with sturdy materials, this case offers a belt clip and a screen guard. With this deal, you save almost $18 from what you'd normally spend on this Otterbox case.

(opens in new tab) Otterbox Symmetry Clear Series for Pixel 6 Pro: $49.95 $26.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab) A clear case is pretty straightforward, but the Otterbox Symmetry Clear Series offers a shimmery version to change things up. If you choose the glittery model, your Google Pixel 6 Pro's design will still peek through from behind this clear case. At 48% off, this one's a bargain.

(opens in new tab) Otterbox Defender Series for Pixel 6 Pro: $59.95 $41.97 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Keeping dirt out of the way is as important as covering up your Pixel 6 Pro. The Otterbox Defender Series does the jobs admirably, preventing debris from entering while adding layers of rugged protection from all angles. The Defender Series for the Pixel 6 Pro is pricey, but this deal knocks 30% off the everyday price tag.

Once you've decided on the perfect phone cover for your Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, turn your attention towards the display. Since the Pixel 6 series phones have a finicky fingerprint sensor, you should choose films over tempered glass screen protectors. The best Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro screen guards are all TPU or hydrogel films for this reason.

Putting together your shopping list for Prime Day? Take a look at our guides to the best Prime Day phone deals and best Prime Day smartwatch deals so you don't miss any of the best sales that Amazon has to offer on the big day.