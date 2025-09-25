Should I be surprised? DBrand does it again

Dbrand emailed me to brag today. The company just launched its first in-store options at Best Buy, a notable point in the company's online-only history. Now that they have the opportunity to directly compete with names like Otterbox, Spigen, and CASeTIFY, you'd think things would get a little more difficult for them.

Apparently not.

In just 48 hours, they made $1 million in phone case and screen protector sales, even eclipsing Apple's own cases that launched with the iPhone 17. Less surprisingly, its Killswitch Nintendo Switch 2 case is now sitting at #2 for Switch 2 accessories, only sitting behind Nintendo's Pro controller.

But I shouldn't be at all surprised, and you probably aren't if you've ever used a Dbrand skin, case, or screen protector before, either. The Killswitch is by far the best Switch 2 case, and it's hard to beat the company's phone cases thanks to their epic build quality. Some of them even offer skinning capability, so you can restyle your phone without having to switch out your favorite case.

Here's why I love the Dbrand Ghost 2.0 cases sold at Best Buy, specifically. If you're someone who spends a lot of time negotiating with yourself over the color of your phone, it's nigh painful to cover it with a boring case.

The transparent back of the Dbrand Ghost 2.0 lets that color shine through and keeps it from scratches and smudges thanks to scratch and fingerprint-resistant coating.

Your phone will even get a low taper fade on the back as the clear back melds beautifully with the camera modules. It's also got a built-in MagSafe ring so you know exactly where to place your phone on the best MagSafe or Pixelsnap accessories.

Of course, no case would be worth its weight in polycarbonate if it didn't provide grip and good drop protection. This one does both, with a rubberized, textured grip you're going to love. Better yet, the buttons remain clicky and separated, because we all know how awful some cases can make your phone's buttons feel.

The only downside is that the Ghost 2.0 cases aren't designed for Dbrand skins. The skins aren't sold at Best Buy, anyway, so you'll need to buy them from the Dbrand website if you were looking for the skinnable Grip Case.

Thankfully, at least, this case has a small lip on the front side that leaves plenty of room for a screen protector, and Dbrand has you covered there with another Best Buy-available product.

As I said in the blurb, screen protectors usually suck to install. I can't tell you how many I've tossed or accidentally broken because I didn't align it properly with the phone or accidentally got a piece of dust underneath and tried to peel it off for reapplication.

You won't have to do any of that nonsense with Dbrand's incredile tray system on Prism 2.0 screen protectors. I put one on my Nintendo Switch 2 and couldn't believe that there was no dust or anything between the massive screen and the tempered glass screen protector.

Unsurprisingly, applying the Prism 2.0 to my Google Pixel 10 Pro XL was just as effortless. Now I can drop it on as many rocks as I'd like and probably won't have to activate that precious Pixel Care+ protection plan. Prism 2.0 works with all Dbrand cases, so even if you wanted to buy a skinnable Grip case for your phone, you can still pick up a Prism screen protector at Best Buy today and keep the screen protected until your case arrives.