Black Friday weekend is a major deal-hunting event, and with all the deals available, you may have missed your shot to buy one of the best Android phones at a major discount. But don't worry: some of our favorite deals are still available for Cyber Week, if you want to upgrade to something better.
Along with these great last-minute Android accessory deals, these are the post-Cyber Monday Android phone deals to check out.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 | Save hundreds or trade-in with Samsung
Get $250 off, free Galaxy Buds 2, and up to $900 enhanced trade-in credit from Samsung, bringing your bill down to a potential $650 (or higher with an older phone trade). This deal should be available until December 5. Samsung's premium foldable offers lightning speeds, a gorgeous fast-refreshing display the size of a small tablet (when unfolded), S Pen support, and great software for multitasking.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 | Save $400 or trade-in for free
Save up to $400 at Best Buy if you activate today, or get major trade-in credit from either Samsung or AT&T, depending on whether you want an Unlocked phone or a better carrier deal. It has a gorgeous 6.7-inch display and a 2-inch cover display when closed. With a Snapdragon 888 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it has much faster performance than you might expect. And it's a great deal if you have a phone to trade for it.
Samsung Galaxy S21 series | Verizon trade-in deal
Most S21 deals haven't lasted past Black Friday, but Verizon is still offering huge trade-in deals on the S21, S21+, or S21 Ultra. Any flagship phone from the last couple of years should get you $800–$1,000 off a new line or $440 off an upgraded line in trade-in credits.
Samsung Galaxy A51 | $120 off
Looking for a smartphone on a budget? Look no further. Tracfone is offering the Samsung Galaxy A51 for just $100. With 128GB of storage, a 48MP camera, and a bright 6.5" AMOLED display, you're getting a decent phone for a great price. The hardware may not be advanced as phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21, but it gets the job done.
Google Pixel 6 (Save up to $700 with trade-in)
The Pixel 6 is our new top pick among the best Android phones available, thanks to its powerful cameras and AI tech through Google Tensor. Verizon will still give Unlimited subscribers the Pixel 6 for free with the right trade-in, which is a great offer for people who held onto their old phones.
Google Pixel 6 Pro (Save up to $900 with trade-in)
Google's best flagship ever sports an instantly-iconic design, an LTPO OLED screen with a variable refresh rate, and all the lightning-fast AI awesomeness of Google Tensor. The 4x telephoto sensor exclusive to the Pixel 6 Pro helps you take the best pictures ever without having to get up close and personal.
Google Pixel 5a with 5G | $50 off
The Google Pixel 5a is only a month old and is already down to its best price ever. Grab this amazing phone with fantastic battery life and an even better camera for less.
OnePlus 9 Pro | $169 off
One of the best Android phones hands-down, the OnePlus 9 Pro has a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 120Hz QHD display, superb cameras, and 65W Warp Charge. This isn't the lowest price we saw on Black Friday ($799), but $170 off is still a solid deal.
OnePlus 8T | $100 off
The OnePlus 9 is no longer on sale, but the 8T remains at its Black Friday price and is practically very similar to the OnePlus 9, with the exact same 6.5-inch OLED FHD displays with 120Hz refresh rates, glass backs, 4,500 mAh batteries with 65W Fast Charge, 48MP primary cameras, OxygenOS 11 out of the box, and base 8GB/128GB memory. Its Snapdragon 865 chipset still offers great performance too, making this a great price on a near-flagship phone.
OnePlus Nord N200 (T-Mobile) | $90 off
The Nord N200 has a modern design backed by a decent screen with 90Hz refresh, reliable hardware that holds up well for gaming, good cameras, two-day battery life, and clean software.
Motorola Edge (2021) | $100 off
With 2-day battery life, a 6.8-inch 144Hz display, a solid Snapdragon 778G SoC, and clever Motorola software tools, this large, smooth-displayed phone is a solid mid-range option.
Motorola One 5G Ace | $100 off
For reliable performance thanks to its Snapdragon 750G and 5G support, the One 5G Ace is a solid option. Battery life is almost unending and its 6.7-inch display looks great.
Motorola Edge 5G | $300 off
The Motorola Edge is a good 5G smartphone with a reliable processor, a vibrant OLED display, and a versatile camera set up to match many of the best Android phones on the market. Save $300 for a limited time.
Moto G Stylus (2021) | $70 off
Compared to the Power (2021), the Stylus version has more than its namesake for more traditional navigation. It also has better FHD resolution, a faster Snapdragon 678 SoC, more RAM by default, and more storage. It's the better purchase if you don't mind the extra cost.
Moto G Power (2021) | $70 off
If you mostly care about a massive battery in your phone, the Moto G Power (2021) will fit the bill. It has Motorola's trademark stock software up to Android 11, a headphone jack, expandable storage, and a nice design. And it's at a very low price for Cyber Monday.
Moto G Stylus (2020) | $100 off
Downgrade to last year's Stylus phone, and you still get a 4,000mAh battery, 4GB of RAM, a 1080p display, dual stereo speakers, 128GB of storage, and a built-in stylus for slightly less.
TCL 10 Pro | $100 off
The TCL 10 Pro steps things up with faster performance thanks to its Snapdragon 765G processor, 6GB of RAM and a 4,500mAh battery. It also boasts a 64-megapixel main camera with 4K recording capabilities, and at $279.99 (for Amazon Prime members) it's one of the cheapest 4K-capable phones we've seen. Just make sure to clip the coupon to get the $100 off.
