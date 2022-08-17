Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals: how to preorder the foldable phone

If you want the premium foldable experience without paying the premium price, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals below might be exactly what you're looking for. The upcoming smartphone — announced last week during Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event — truly wowed us with its elegant design and updated camera software, to the point that we can hardly wait for the Flip 4 to hit store shelves on August 26th. In the meantime, retailers and wireless carriers are hoping to cash in on the anticipation by offering a cornucopia of great preorder deals, some of which could result in you getting the Flip 4 for 100% free.

You can find all of the best Galaxy Z Flip 4 preorder order deals below. We'll keep adding new offers as they come in, so don't forget to check in later if you don't order anything today. While you're in the neighborhood, don't forget to check out our complete Galaxy Z Flip 4 hands-on report and see how retailers are handling preorders for the Flip's older sibling with our list of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 preorder deals.

How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

If you're looking to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, trade-in offers are the name of the game. Nearly every retailer and wireless carrier is offering some amount of trade-in credit, so if you have an outdated or broken phone lying around, now's your time to shine. A few companies, such as AT&T, are also saying that they'll accept any trade-in device, regardless of age and condition, with up to $1,000 up for grabs (enough to cover the full price of the phone), so don't wait too long to make your move.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Up to $900 in trade-in credit, free accessories, and more (opens in new tab) Preorder the Galaxy Z Flip 4 straight from the source (aka Samsung), and you'll be given a free memory upgrade, up to $900 of trade-in credit, and the choice between two complimentary phone cases. If you order the phone through the Samsung website, you'll even get to customize your own device's glass and frame colors, with 75 stylish combos available. Forget about the discounts, I just want my own bespoke smartphone! Just for our readers, we also received this exclusive deal link (opens in new tab) that'll give you an additional $100 to spend on accessories in the Samsung store!

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: $999.99 FREE with eligible trade-in (opens in new tab) If you want to ditch an old Galaxy phone, send it to AT&T and you could get enough trade-in credit to make the Flip 4 totally free, regardless of the device's age or condition. All you need to do is sign up for a qualifying wireless plan. To make the deal even sweeter, the carrier will also hook you up with a free memory upgrade and a durable Samsung case.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Up to $800 of trade-in credit, plus discounted accessories and memory upgrade (opens in new tab) Verizon is joining the preorder party by offering up to $800 in promo credits if you trade in an old Galaxy phone. Preorder the Z Flip 4 and you'll get bumped up to a higher device storage tier and get 50% off select phone cases and $75 off a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: $999.99 FREE with eligible trade-in or new line via Magenta MAX (opens in new tab) T-Mobile subscribers with a Magenta MAX plan might be able to get the Z Flip 4 for free if they send in an eligible device or add a new line to their wireless service. Regular T-Mobile subscribers will also get a good deal, with up to 50% off available if you meet the requirements. Either way, all shoppers will receive a free memory upgrade and case.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Get $500 off when you bring your number to Google Fi (opens in new tab) Google Fi is a relatively new wireless carrier with flexible data plans and excellent 5G coverage, and now they're rewarding new customers who transfer their phone number with a hefty $500 discount when you preorder the Z Flip 4.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Up to $900 of trade-in credit, plus a free silicone cover (opens in new tab) Best Buy is getting in on the action by offering up to $900 of trade-in credit if you send them an old device. They'll also throw in a free silicone cover with a finger ring, even without the trade-in, which is a nice $39.99 value.

At $999.99, even with a great preorder deal, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is no small purchase. Protect your fabulous flippable with one of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases!