Best Nokia G10 & G20 cases 2022

Nokia makes some of the best affordable Android phones out there. The phone maker refreshed its G-series of budget phones with the Nokia G10 and Nokia G20 early 2021. While the entry-level G10 isn't as well-equipped as the G20, both phones have identical body shapes and sizes. This means that you can use the same cover on either phone. To help you pick the best Nokia G10 and G20 cases, we've summed up the top options available to you now.

Protect and serve

Nokia may be famous for its longevity and long-lasting build quality, but you shouldn't leave it to chance. Instead, get your Nokia G10 and G20 all decked out in trendy and functional covers to keep them in mint condition. If you want an unusual color and durability under the belt, go for the dark green Futanwei Carbon Fiber Pattern Hard Flip Case. It's sleek, durable, and looks fantastic.

If green isn't your style, the Shantime Wood Grain Leather Case with Window for Nokia G10 and G20 is available in a deep shade of purple. It has a woodgrain texture that looks snazzy and a rectangular cutout on the folio cover, allowing you to see the date and time without uncovering your Nokia phone. However, this does expose a part of the screen and if you want something more rugged, choose the heavy-duty Sucnakp Impact Resistant Protective Cover instead.

Nokia has promised that the G10 and G20 will be getting three years of major platform updates. This means that you'll get Android 11 out of the box that will eventually be upgraded to Android 12 and then Android 13 in the future. So it's best to take care of your Nokia phone and elongate its lifespan by buying the best phone case.