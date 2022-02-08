Best 3-in-1 USB cables Android Central 2022

You might have a nice selection of USB-C cables along with microUSB, Lightning, and more creating an electrical rat's nest in your drawer. Getting one of the best 3-in-1 USB cables not only simplifies the act of charging multiple devices with different ports, but can also help you keep your desk organized. Yet srangely, most people don't think of getting a 3-in-1 cable to take the place of three separate ones. Chances are that your various electronics rely on a mix of USB-C, microUSB, and (for Apple users) Lightning chargers to stay running. Because of that, you probably have to bring one cable per device on road trips, when you could just rely on one multi-pronged USB cable that can fuel up any device that needs recharging. Avoid tangled wires and missing cables during road trips with just one of these 3-in-1 cables.

Trusted brand : Anker Powerline II 3-in-1 Cable - 3ft, Black Staff Pick Anker is one of the biggest names in the charging business, so it makes sense that the company offers a 3-in-1 charging cable. The Powerline II cable includes a micro-USB, USB-C, and a Lightning tip for you to swap among, so you can truly charge any device you own. $21 at Amazon

$21 at Walmart

$20 at Target All-around excellence : Spigen DuraSync 3-in-1 Universal Charger Cable Micro USB/Lightning/USB C adapters Spigen's DuraSync Cable ticks all the boxes you could want from a 3-in-1 charging cable. It's nice and long, measuring almost 5 feet, and can charge and sync, with the three charging tips permanently attached to the cable. Plus, the DuraSync is rated to work with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 for those times you need to charge faster. From $18 at Amazon Super fast speeds : Moshi 3-in-1 Universal Charging Cable 3.3ft Moshi takes a different approach to keeping the additional charging tips attached to the main cable. Instead of using plastic, this charging cable uses another braided cable to attach the tips to the main cable. Plus, you'll get fast-charging and transfer speeds up to 480Mbps, along with a 10-year manufacturer's warranty. $31 at Amazon Premium pick : Native Union Belt Cable Universal - 6.5ft Ultra-Strong Reinforced (MFi Certified) Durable Charging Cable This 3-in-1 cable from Native Union is made from a braided nylon jacket, making it possible for the cable to withstand even the most rugged situations. The company also includes a one-year "worry-free" warranty, but it's important to note you won't be able to use this cable if you want to transfer any data. $40 at Amazon Cable management : Belkin Universal Cable (3-in-1 USB-C, Lightning, Micro-USB Charging Cable) Belkin's 3.3-foot-long Universal Cable is perfect to throw in your bag and take with you anywhere. There are Micro-USB, USB-C, and Lightning connectors, with MFi certification for assured use with iPhones and iPads. $20 at Amazon

$30 at Walmart Magnetic versatility : ZRSE 3-in-1 Nylon Braided Cord, Compatible with Mirco USB, Type C Smartphone and i-Product Device (4Pack 9tips) These magnetic cables are becoming more and more popular and the ZRSE cable is no different. The tips are interchangeable so you can quickly swap, or you can leave them in your favorite devices so you just have to move the cable itself and let the magnets do the rest of the work. $19 at Amazon

Which 3-in-1 USB cable should you pick?

The EU may force phone manufacturers to use USB-C exclusively in the future, but in the meantime, there are a large number of microUSB- and Lightning-compatible devices that need their own special chargers. We find it deeply annoying to keep track of them all, making the best 3-in-1 USB cables worth buying.

The Anker Powerline II is a fantastic choice for those who have many devices but don't want to carry around a slew of different cables. The cable comes from a brand you know and trust and includes a "hassle-free lifetime warranty" so your cable can be replaced in case something breaks or goes wrong.

Perhaps the most interesting 3-in-1 cable is the ZRSE Magnetic Charging Cable because you can switch among devices more easily than ever. The ability to just leave the charging connector in your device will help protect it against dust, and you can rely on the braided cable without fumbling with tangled cables.

Of course, the major benefit of buying any of the best 3-in-1 USB cables is universal compatibility across iOS and Android devices. If you're primarily an Android user and have no need for a Lightning cable, you should also check out the best 2-in-1 USB cables, which mostly offer dual Type-C and Micro-USB connections. You may also want to consider one of the best USB-C hubs, which goes beyond universal compatibility, and actually lets you charge different devices simultaneously.