These affordable noise-cancelling earbuds just got even cheaper with $50 OFF at Best Buy

It's easier to tune out noise on the go when you have high-quality noise-cancelling, though that can be hard to find in a pair of cheap earbuds. Luckily, Best Buy is offering $50 off the price of the JBL Tune 245NC earbuds, which are nearly half off with the discount at just $60.

The Tune 245NC is one of the company's economy-level earbud offerings, though they join the rest of the JBL lineup in having super-robust ANC capabilities.

JBL says they'll get up to 12 hours of battery life per charge independently, along with up to an extra 36 hours of battery life with the case. The design features a basic, AirPod-like stalk with silicone ear tips, as well as water resistance, onboard mics, and easy customization via the JBL Headphones app. Like many earbuds, they also come with three different-sized silicone tips, in case you're worried about them fitting in your ears.

At $60, they seem like a good pick amongst the competition for those who want ANC. To be sure, they aren't the best wireless earbuds we've ever used, but they'll definitely get the job done if you need something affordable.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for noise-cancelling earbuds for under $100 that feature a straightforward, comfortable fit and a charging case; battery life is important to you when it comes to buying earbuds; you want a pair of earbuds with water and dust resistance.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd prefer to upgrade to some of the best noise-cancelling wireless earbuds, or you want earbuds with multiple ANC modes built in; you prefer over-ear headphones and you'd rather look at other JBL options; you're looking for a pair of earbuds that are available in an array of color options.

The JBL Tune 245NC earbuds offer a budget-friendly price tag while still including the company's powerful ANC and overall high-quality audio profile. They include four built-in mics for ANC, voice commands, and phone calls, as well as an IP54 water and dust resistance rating. The buds also offer up to 12 hours of battery life per charge, with up to 48 hours with intermittent charging case use. They also feature fast charging, and JBL says that 15 minutes of charge time via the USB-C port can get users up to 4 hours of listening time.

In addition to ANC, the company boasts the adaptive "Ambient Aware" mode, as well as TalkThru for when you're interacting with others around you.