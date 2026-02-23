These affordable noise-cancelling earbuds just got even cheaper with $50 OFF at Best Buy

Deals
By published

JBL's budget-friendly Tune 245NC earbuds get nearly half off.

Person wearing JBL Tune 245NC earbuds
(Image credit: JBL)

It's easier to tune out noise on the go when you have high-quality noise-cancelling, though that can be hard to find in a pair of cheap earbuds. Luckily, Best Buy is offering $50 off the price of the JBL Tune 245NC earbuds, which are nearly half off with the discount at just $60.

The Tune 245NC is one of the company's economy-level earbud offerings, though they join the rest of the JBL lineup in having super-robust ANC capabilities.

JBL Tune 245NC:$109.95$59.95 at Best Buy

JBL Tune 245NC: $109.95 $59.95 at Best Buy

JBL's entry-level Tune 245NC earbuds are just $60 at Best Buy right now, marking $50 in savings from the normal purchase price. Notably, these buds feature decent audio and a powerful ANC profile, despite the low price tag.

View Deal

✅Recommended if: you're looking for noise-cancelling earbuds for under $100 that feature a straightforward, comfortable fit and a charging case; battery life is important to you when it comes to buying earbuds; you want a pair of earbuds with water and dust resistance.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd prefer to upgrade to some of the best noise-cancelling wireless earbuds, or you want earbuds with multiple ANC modes built in; you prefer over-ear headphones and you'd rather look at other JBL options; you're looking for a pair of earbuds that are available in an array of color options.

The JBL Tune 245NC earbuds offer a budget-friendly price tag while still including the company's powerful ANC and overall high-quality audio profile. They include four built-in mics for ANC, voice commands, and phone calls, as well as an IP54 water and dust resistance rating. The buds also offer up to 12 hours of battery life per charge, with up to 48 hours with intermittent charging case use. They also feature fast charging, and JBL says that 15 minutes of charge time via the USB-C port can get users up to 4 hours of listening time.

In addition to ANC, the company boasts the adaptive "Ambient Aware" mode, as well as TalkThru for when you're interacting with others around you.

Zachary David
Zachary David
Deals Contributor

Zach has been covering Android, Apple, and other tech companies since 2020. His work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, KRON4 San Francisco, CleanTechnica, iPhoneinCanada, Android Central, and many other publications. When he isn't covering tech, you can find him drinking coffee, spending time outside, or watching classic movies with his cats.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.