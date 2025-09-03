Google Pixel Watch 4 Preorder at Amazon Preorder at Verizon Preorder at Verizon Check Walmart Sleeker than ever The Google Pixel Watch 4 further refines the brand's waterdrop design language with a domed AMOLED display that flows with the cover glass. It's small and chic, providing a colorful UI with Material 3 Expressive and Wear OS 6. However, it can't compete with the OnePlus Watch 3 in terms of battery life. Pros Domed AMOLED display gives bezel-less appearance

Wear OS watches are back, and the market is ripe with competition. Google and Samsung are the major players, but brands like OnePlus are giving Wear OS another go, too. That's great news for smartwatch buyers — there's never been a better time to be in the market for a new one. Two of the best options are sure to be the Google Pixel Watch 4 and the OnePlus Watch 3.

Both Google and OnePlus were slow to offer their flagship smartwatches in multiple sizes, but now, you can get the Pixel Watch 4 and OnePlus Watch 3 in big or small packages. They each offer a different feature set, with Google doubling down on Fitbit and OnePlus prioritizing battery life. Let's break down exactly how two of the best Wear OS smartwatches compare to help you decide which one is right for you.

Google Pixel Watch 4 vs. OnePlus Watch 3: Design and display

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Google Pixel Watch 4 and the OnePlus Watch 3 are distinct in terms of design. Google's smartwatch has a dainty and chic appearance, somewhat reminiscent of old analog watches. Even the larger 45mm version retains its elegance, featuring a domed glass and display that seamlessly flow into the circular aluminum chassis. By comparison, the OnePlus Watch 3 has a louder design language that also resembles analog watches, but on the other end of the spectrum.

The smaller 43mm OnePlus Watch 3 has a more subdued appearance, similar to the Pixel Watch 3, but without the domed glass. However, the original OnePlus Watch 3 is a massive 46.6mm smartwatch that looks huge on most wrists. It has a metal bezel with dial markings that protect the digital OLED display. There's also a set of two buttons on both sizes that now rotate for software navigation.

As you'll see in the comparison below, both sizes of the OnePlus Watch 3 are flashy and tough, but the 43mm OnePlus Watch 3 is certainly more subtle.

Comparing the size of the OnePlus Watch 3 46mm and 43mm on the same wrist. (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Google Pixel Watch 4 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, which are smaller than the respective offerings of the OnePlus Watch 3. It sports an Actua 360 AMOLED LTPO display, and the screen is actually domed to match the cover glass this year. It supports a peak brightness rating of 3,000 nits and a 1-60Hz variable refresh rate. As such, the Pixel Watch 4 will be brighter and more visible outdoors.

The OnePlus Watch 3 also uses an LTPO AMOLED display, but this one features a 466x466 resolution and a 2,200-nit peak brightness rating. It's just as good as the Google display, albeit not as bright, which may be a concern during workouts in direct sunlight.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The OnePlus Watch 3 is decidedly more durable, packing a stainless steel chassis and sapphire-crystal glass. It also has IP68/5ATM dust and water-resistance, just like the Pixel Watch 4. The latter is no slouch with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and an aluminum body, but it just can't compete with the OnePlus Watch 3 in this area. The domed glass style could be a liability in this area, as it may be more prone to scratches or cracks.

Google Pixel Watch 4 vs. OnePlus Watch 3: Hardware and specs

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Google Pixel Watch 4 brings along a chip upgrade compared to the OnePlus Watch 3, but it might not be as big a deal as you might think. OnePlus is using the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip, formerly the top smartwatch processor available. Now, it's replaced by the Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 in the Pixel Watch 4. In terms of raw performance, you shouldn't expect one watch to perform noticeably better or worse than the other.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specifications Category Google Pixel Watch 4 OnePlus Watch 3 Display 41mm or 45mm Actua 360 AMOLED LTPO display 3,000 nits, 1-60Hz refresh rate 43mm or 46.6mm LTPO AMOLED, 466x466 resolution, 2,200-nit peak brightness Processor Snapdragon W5 Gen 2, Cortex M55 co-processor Qualcomm Snapdragon W5, BES 2800 Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 5ATM, IP68 Sapphire crystal glass, stainless steel chassis, IP68/5ATM dust and water-resistance, MIL-STD-810H Materials Recycled aluminum case Stainless steel case Connectivity Bluetooth 6, Wi-Fi 2.4/5GHz, NFC, UWB, LTE (optional), dual-frequency GPS, Galileo, Glonass, (ROW) Beidou, QZSS, Navic, Satellite SOS, NFC, Dual band L1+L5, Beidou, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, QZSS, Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 5G/2.4G Sensors Compass, altimeter, barometer, magnetometer, 3-axis accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light, multi-path optical heart rate sensor, cEDA, SpO2, ECG, far field skin temperature sensor Wrist temperature sensor, Optical heart rate sensor, Optical pulse oximeter sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Light sensor, Barometer, Acceleration sensor, Gyroscope sensor Battery 41mm: 325mAh, 30 hours with AOD, 48 hours with Battery Saver 45mm: 455mAh, 40 hours with AOD, 72 hours with Battery Saver 43mm: 354mAh, up to 60 hours in smart mode, 14 days in Power Save mode 46mm: 631mAh, Up to 5 days in smart mode (120 hours), 14 days in Power Save mode Charging 41mm: 15 minutes to 50%, 25 minutes to 80%, 45 minutes to 100% 45mm: 15 minutes to 50%, 30 minutes to 80%, 60 minutes to 100% 43mm: 10 minutes charge for up to 24 hours of normal use Up to 100% charge in about an hour 46mm: 24 hours in 10 minutes; 100% in 30 minutes RAM / storage 2GB/ 32GB 2GB/ 32GB OS Wear OS 6 Wear OS 5, RTOS Colors Matte Black, Polished Silver, Champagne Gold (41mm), Satin Moonstone (45mm) Titanium Obsidian, Emerald Dimensions / Weight 12.3mm thick, 31g (without strap) 11mm thick (43mm) or 11.75mm thick (46mm), 37.8g (43mm, excluding wrist strap) or 49.7g (46mm, excluding wrist strap)

The new chip doesn't come with major performance upgrades; instead, it focuses on a smaller size, dual-band GPS support, and on-watch satellite connectivity. These are neat upgrades you'll find on the Pixel Watch 4, but power isn't getting a boost. Both the Pixel Watch 4 and the OnePlus Watch 3 also have co-processors designed to handle certain tasks while preserving battery life.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Namely, the OnePlus Watch 3 utilizes Wear OS 5 and RTOS (a secondary operating system) to achieve its multi-day battery life. The Google Pixel Watch 4 has better software support, ships with Wear OS 6, and has Material 3 Expressive. Still, the OnePlus Watch 3's dual-OS approach gives it a clear advantage in battery life.

The 46mm version of the OnePlus Watch 3 offers up to five days of battery life on a single charge in smartwatch mode. Meanwhile, the 45mm Pixel Watch 4 tops out at 40 hours of battery life with the always-on display enabled. Both watches use a pin-based charger, but OnePlus's charger terminates in a USB-C port, so you can use any cable you'd like.

Google Pixel Watch 4 vs. OnePlus Watch 3: Fitness and health

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The OnePlus Watch 3 has a few hardware shortcomings that could hinder its fitness and health capabilities. For starters, there isn't an LTE option, so cellular connectivity during runs or swims simply isn't available. The large and bulky form factor might also eliminate comfortable sleep tracking, even though the feature is there.

While the OHealth app for fitness and health data is gorgeous, it's still more limited than the Fitbit suite on the Google Pixel Watch 4. Both watches can handle basic metrics thanks to onboard sensors, but Google takes those data points to give you actionable insights like cardio load.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Now, both the OnePlus Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 4 sport dual-frequency GPS for more accurate tracking. Additionally, the Watch 3 builds off the fitness improvements of the Watch 2R, providing a more versatile experience overall. Google still has the more versatile option, with more than 40 workouts available on the Pixel Watch 4. However, certain insights and tools are locked behind a Fitbit Premium subscription.

Google Pixel Watch 4 vs. OnePlus Watch 3: Which one should you buy?

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The OnePlus Watch 3 is a behemoth fit for battery lovers and OnePlus users, whereas the Google Pixel Watch 4 makes more sense for casual Android users and Pixel owners. There are exclusive features available on the Pixel Watch 4, like Fitbit integration and a new morning summary. However, daily or nightly charging is likely to still be necessary with the Pixel Watch 4, which is a non-starter for some.

This will make the OnePlus Watch 3 the better option for people who want a rugged and long-lasting smartwatch. Compared to the Pixel Watch 4's domed glass, the Watch 3's metal bezel adds an extra layer of protection. The true multi-day battery life — even with heavy GPS tracking — is another perk.

There's a Wear OS watch for everyone here, with the Google Pixel Watch 4 serving the needs of casual users and the OnePlus Watch 3 targeting power users.