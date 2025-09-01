T-Mobile REALLY wants to give you a free Google Pixel 10 this Labor Day — no trade-in required
The preorder period may be over, but this Pixel 10 deal is still going strong.
Google's latest flagship lineup finally hit store shelves last week, but thanks to T-Mobile's Labor Day sale, you can still get the Pixel 10 for FREE by adding a line with most data plans. This leftover preorder discount comes in the form of $800 in promo credits over 24 months, you only have to pay the $35 activation fee to qualify.
Unlike most of the Google Pixel 10 deals we've seen so far, no trade-in is required, and nearly all of T-Mobile's data plans will earn you the max amount of credit. Not too shabby for an AI-boosted flagship phone that was just released on August 28th!
Google Pixel 10 128GB: $799 FREE with most plans at T-Mobile
The Pixel 10 has finally arrived, and you can already get the upcoming flagship for free by adding a line with most of T-Mobile's data plans. No trade-in is required, the only catch is that you'll need to pay any applicable sales tax and a $35 activation fee.
Although it's not quite the dramatic upgrade that we were hoping for, the Google Pixel 10 is still an impressive flagship phone with new hardware and a few surprising specs under the hood. All three phones in the flagship line — which includes the standard Pixel 10, the Pixel 10 Pro, and the Pixel 10 Pro XL — are powered by the new Google Tensor G5 chipset, plus you get an upgraded triple camera system, a bunch of new AI-powered software features, and seven years of OS and security upgrades guaranteed. The Pixel 10 is also the first major Android phone to sport Qi2 MagSafe support.
There were a few choices that some Android fans may not appreciate, such as removing the physical SIM card tray, but these are pretty minor issues when you look at the overall package here. The big question is if you should upgrade if you're already the proud owner of a Pixel 9. Fortunately, we built a Pixel 10 vs Pixel 9 guide to address this very problem. Needless to say, if you do choose to upgrade, this T-Mobile deal might be the way to go.
Need a backup plan?
Google Pixel 10 Pro 128GB: $999 From $299 with new line, or FREE with eligible trade-in at T-Mobile
If you need more power than what the standard Pixel 10 has to offer, you can preorder the Google Pixel 10 Pro through T-Mobile and score $800 off when you add a line with an eligible data plan. There's also up to $1,000 of trade-in credit up for grabs.
