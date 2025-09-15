Not a typo: this T-Mobile deal gets you the newest Pixel phone for FREE, no trade-in required

Google's newest flagship lineup has arrived, and the Pixel 10 deals just keep getting better. Of all the offers I've seen so far, T-Mobile appears to be leading the pack with a deal that gets you a free Google Pixel 10 when you add a line with "most" plans on its site.

This includes the carrier's affordable Essential plans, and no trade-in is required! T-Mobile is even waiving the $25 activation fee for a limited time. Considering that the Pixel 10 series has only been out since August 28th, that's pretty darn impressive.

FREE Pixel 10 Google Pixel 10 128GB: $799 FREE with most plans at T-Mobile The Pixel 10 has finally arrived, and you can already get the upcoming flagship for free by adding a line with most of T-Mobile's data plans. No trade-in is required, and as of September 15th, T-Mobile is even waiving the $25 activation fee if you shop online. Read more ▼

Although it's not quite the dramatic upgrade that we were hoping for, the Google Pixel 10 is still an impressive flagship phone with new hardware and a few surprising specs under the hood. All three phones in the flagship line — which includes the standard Pixel 10, the Pixel 10 Pro, and the Pixel 10 Pro XL — are powered by the new Google Tensor G5 chipset, plus you get an upgraded triple camera system, a bunch of new AI-powered software features, and seven years of OS and security upgrades guaranteed. The Pixel 10 is also the first major Android phone to sport Qi2 MagSafe support.

There were a few choices that some Android fans may not appreciate, such as removing the physical SIM card tray, but these are pretty minor issues when you look at the overall package here. The big question is if you should upgrade if you're already the proud owner of a Pixel 9. Fortunately, we built a Pixel 10 vs Pixel 9 guide to address this very problem. Needless to say, if you do choose to upgrade, this T-Mobile deal might be the way to go.

Now that you've locked down your Pixel 10, use some of that money you saved to grab one of the best Google Pixel 10 cases!