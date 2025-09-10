I'm about to score $800 OFF the Google Pixel 10 Pro at T-Mobile (and you should too)

Google's latest flagship lineup is here, and the Pixel 10 deals we've seen so far have been absolute stunners. I personally don't like relying on trade-in credit to save money when I buy a new phone, so one phone deal in particular has captured my attention: add a line with "most" plans at T-Mobile and the Big Three carrier will hook you up with $800 off the Google Pixel 10 Pro. No trade-in required!

This T-Mobile deal knocks the price of the AI-powered flagship down to only $199.99, or $8.33 per month for 24 months. For a limited time, T-Mobile is even waiving the $25 activation free when you shop online, so you could get the new Google Pixel 10 Pro for literally zero dollars down today.

New T-Mobile deal drops the Pixel 10 Pro into budget phone territory

Google Pixel 10 Pro 128GB: $999.99 From $199.99 with most plans at T-Mobile Add a line or upgrade with most plans at T-Mobile and the carrier will hook you up with $800 off the Google Pixel 10 Pro over 24 months. No trade-in is required, and T-Mobile will even waive the activation fee. The Pixel 10 Pro is easily one of the best Android phones released in 2025 so far, and this surprise deal makes the AI-boosted smartphone dirt cheap. If you don't need this much power, it's also worth noting that T-Mobile is offering the same $800 discount on the base model Pixel 10, effectively making that phone completely free with an eligible line. Read more ▼

The Google Pixel 10 Pro was announced alongside the rest of the Pixel 10 lineup during a Made by Google event on August 20th. The phone is powered by the super-efficient Tensor G5 processor and comes with a gorgeous 6.3-inch 120Hz OLED display, 16GB of RAM, and 25W Qi2 magnetic charging (which is a rarity for Android devices).

The Pixel 10 Pro also boasts all of the AI-boosted camera features we've come to expect from the OEM, plus I've been enjoying the upgraded gaming performance (not to mention seven years of OS and security upgrades guaranteed, but that's pretty standard these days). Compared to last year's Pixel 9 Pro, you'll also see some improvements in battery life and Android 16 right out of the box.

If I had to nitpick some flaws in the device, I'd say that removing physical SIM support from the Pixel 10 series was a bad move, and 128GB of base storage also feels like a strange decision in this day and age. The PWM rate is still bad if you're sensitive to that, and I'm not sure if the Tensor G5 can match the performance of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Again, this is all pretty nitpicky stuff, and if you're already a fan of Pixel devices, the Pixel 10 Pro is a no-brainer. There are plenty of offers that can make the $999.99 flagship much cheaper (or even free), but if you want a straightforward carrier promotion that doesn't require a trade-in, T-Mobile's Pixel 10 Pro deal has the competition beat.