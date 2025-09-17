Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Google launched its "Rope Wristlet" accessory for its Pixel phones.

These rope straps will attach to your phone's case through its USB-C port cutout, and slips around your wrist you give you a little safety net when out.

This strap is not compatible with Pixel Fold phones.

Google's largest accessory launch for the Pixel 10 series is Pixelsnap, a MagSafe connector for its full Qi2 support for wireless charging and more.

Google just launched a new accessory for its latest Pixel phones that aims to bring a pop of color and some safety to its flagship series.

Today (Sep 16) marks the launch of Google's newest "Rope Wristlet" accessory for its latest Pixel lineup (via 9to5Google). Officially called the "Google Rope Wristlet," the store listing says, "Secure your phone with a burst of fun and let the good times (and good looks) roll." Essentially, this wrist strap is designed to keep your phone secured around your wrist when walking around and even when using it.

Think of it as a safety net so you don't drop it when you're walking around.

The Rope Wristlet is 9”(L) x 3”(W) and is made from polyester. When purchased off the Google Store, the company states consumers will receive a box with the wrist strap, the phone insert, and the carabiner ring. From Google's brief look, the wrist strap will attach to your Google Pixel's USB-C port cutout area.

The publication assumes this strap will work with any case, so long as that port cutout is present. So, it's not entirely restricted to Google-branded Pixel cases. However, Google's store delivers an important warning: this Rope Wristlet will not work with Pixel Fold phones.

The Rope Wristlet is available today (Sep 16) for order for $7. The accessory can be purchased in three two-toned color choices: purple/blue, black/grey, and green/yellow.

Are more accessories a good thing?

(Image credit: Google Store)

More Pixel accessories are here, and we've already gone through (arguably) one of the biggest launches: the Pixelsnap. This accessory is the start of Google's Qi2 accessories for its Pixel 10 series, as the models feature full Qi2 support, rocking the necessary magnets within themselves. Users won't have to fiddle with the right cases that offer those magnets, unlike one brand.

Especially on Google's higher-tier models, users will find 25W wireless charging capabilities when using Pixelsnap.

Especially on Google's higher-tier models, users will find 25W wireless charging capabilities when using Pixelsnap.

After connecting to the charging puck, the Pixel 10 enters its docked mode, which puts a spin on its usefulness. By default, the phones will display the time, date, weather, and battery percentage. However, the kicker, as noted by Android Central's Nicholas Sutrich, is that the Pixel 10 embodies the Pixel Tablet when using the Google Home app.

Consumers can find several Pixelsnap accessories, such as a charger, ring stand, case, and a "charger with stand."