I'm still trying to figure out my feelings about the latest batch of Pixel 10 Pro Fold rumors. On the one hand, I'm disappointed, but on the other, my excitement wants to spiral out of control.

So why the conflict? Well, according to the renders from @OnLeaks and Android Headlines, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is going to look almost identical to the 9 Pro Fold. Everything from the displays to the cameras, and maybe even the colors, will be the same.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Recycling designs is the same complaint that I've had with the Galaxy Z Fold series over the past three iterations. Minor changes here and there, but really, it's nothing more than just swapping out the chip. All the while, it continues to charge the same amount and points the finger elsewhere to deflect the blame and explain why we're still being charged so much.

This imaginary line in the sand is where Google apparently decided to step back from. In addition to sharing some renders and specs, we also learned that Google is reportedly considering dropping its next foldable phone to a "lower price point." This, I would argue, is the correct move to make, especially if the only notable change is an upgrade to the Tensor G5.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

For one, we don't actually know how much of an upgrade this G5 will be over the Tensor G4 found in 2024's crop of Google flagships. More importantly (to me at least), it also appears that we may get the same cameras again, which puts me back in the "disappointed" column.

Don't get me wrong; I'm a big fan of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's cameras, especially the Galaxy Z Fold 6. But the problem is that they aren't the "best" that you can get in a Pixel, as the 9 Pro XL is equipped with newer and better hardware than its foldable brethren.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Google claims this decision was made to make the 9 Pro Fold as thin as possible. Since the camera bar was replaced with an island, the sensors were just too large for what Google set out to achieve. That being said, I'm still holding out hope that the 10 Pro Fold will at least include an upgraded telephoto lens.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, the only reason why I'm not immediately writing off the Pixel 10 Pro Fold for pulling the same crap that Samsung and Apple do is because of the price. We haven't seen or heard specifics yet, and nothing is confirmed until the official launch (so take the latest rumors with a grain of salt), but Google finds itself in a rather unique position.

It's just Google against Samsung, as OnePlus opted against releasing a rebranded OPPO Find N5. Meanwhile, Motorola remains focused on challenging Samsung's Z Flip line, forgoing the book-style foldable.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

If these rumors and renders prove to be real, Google could surprise us all by releasing the Pixel 10 Pro Fold for around $1,500. At least, that's the logical price that comes to mind, as it's usually what the 9 Pro Fold is discounted to when it's on sale. But what if Google went through its entire announcement presentation, and on the last slide, we see "$1,299" for the 10 Pro Fold?

Is it realistic? No. Is it possible? Oh, it's definitely possible. It's just a matter of profit margins for Google's bottom line. But it would simply be incredible if we ended up with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold being priced the same as the Galaxy S25 Ultra. And Samsung would never see it coming.