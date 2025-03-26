That's not a typo — this Google Pixel 9 Pro deal from Amazon makes Black Friday look like a joke

Amazon's Big Spring Sale isn't playing around.

Holding an Obsidian Google Pixel 9 Pro
(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is here, and while everyone is clambering to find the best discounts on tech, I'd like to draw your attention to one truly exceptional Google Pixel 9 deal. The 256GB version of the Pixel 9 Pro, arguably the best device included in the flagship lineup, is currently chilling with a 23% discount as part of the sale, knocking the price down to its lowest point ever

It's quite possible that these Pixel 9 deals will sell out before the sale ends on March 31st, so if you're in the market for a good unlocked phone discount, I wouldn't wait too long to make your move. 

Google Pixel 9 Pro 256GB: $1,099$849 at Amazon

Google Pixel 9 Pro 256GB: $1,099 $849 at Amazon

Head to Amazon during the Big Spring Sale and you'll score a straight 23% off the unlocked Pixel 9 Pro, no strings attached. That's the biggest discount that the 256GB version of the phone has ever received through the retailer, totally clobbering the price drops that we saw during the Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales last fall. 

Price comparison: Best Buy - $849

View Deal

The 128GB, 512GB, and 1TB versions of the phone are also receiving discounts of up to 25%, so choose the configuration that works best for you. Additionally, if you have an old or broken device lying around, you can send it in to Amazon for up to $220 of trade-in credit (in the form of a gift card).

As described in our 4/5-star review, the Pixel 9 Pro is one of the "best phones that Google has ever made", coming complete with a stunning 6.3-inch 120Hz OLED display, an efficient Tensor G4 chipset with 16GB of RAM, and all of the latest AI-boosted software features from Gemini. The phone also boasts one of the best cameras that we've ever used, and like all the best Android phones nowadays, the Pixel 9 Pro guarantees seven years of OS/security updates straight out of the box. 

Naturally, if you're looking for a trade-in opportunity or carrier promo, check with your wireless company to see what kind of Pixel 9 deals they offer. But if you prefer the simplicity of an unlocked phone, this is one of the best Android deals on the web today. 

Patrick Farmer
Patrick Farmer
eCommerce Editor

After almost a decade of working in the e-commerce space, Patrick Farmer (he/him) began his career at Android Central as a Deals and Commerce Writer before moving into a new role as AC's eCommerce Editor in 2023. When he's not hunting down the best deals and offering shopping advice for our readers, you'll often find him listening to music, camping out at a brewery, or treating his cat like a human child. 

