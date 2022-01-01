Best Motorola One 5G Ace Cases 2022

The Motorola One 5G Ace is one of Motorola's most affordable 5G phone to date, if not the most affordable. It has a big display, ample performance, and a massive battery — all at a great and affordable retail price. If you recently picked up a One 5G Ace or plan on doing so, here are a few case recommendations so you can keep your new phone in tip-top shape for years to come!

Plenty to choose from

Whether it's the Motorola One 5G Ace or another one of the best cheap Android phones, having a case (or two) in your arsenal is always a good idea. In the case of the One 5G Ace, one of our top recommendations is the Caseology Parallax Lite since it offers fantastic protection in an ultra-slim and flexible design. The Sucnakp Heavy Duty Case is also a good option, offering excellent protection along with a good-looking design; plus, it's about as affordable as you could ask for.

Should you prefer clear cases, the Osophter Clear Transparent Case is an easy choice. The clear design serves its purpose, it has a great price, and the four bumpers on the corners allow for surprisingly broad drop protection.

If that's somehow not enough defense for you, you're probably better off with something like the Yznoek Rugged Dual Layer Case. The dual-layer design is as rugged as they come, the foldable kickstand is a huge convenience, and the inclusion of a free screen protector makes this one of the best values on the entire list.