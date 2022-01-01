Best Motorola One 5G Ace Cases 2022
By Joe Maring , Christine Persaud last updated
The Motorola One 5G Ace is one of Motorola's most affordable 5G phone to date, if not the most affordable. It has a big display, ample performance, and a massive battery — all at a great and affordable retail price. If you recently picked up a One 5G Ace or plan on doing so, here are a few case recommendations so you can keep your new phone in tip-top shape for years to come!
Caseology Parallax Lite
Finished in matte black, this TPU case is totally flexible and offers sufficient protection via just a single layer and raised bezel. This is thanks to the inner defense pattern, which offers drop shock dispersion and air space technology, so you get far greater protection than the thin and lightweight case might suggest by looks alone.
Poetic Guardian Series Case
Get ultra-rugged protection in a clear package with this case, including a hybrid shockproof bumper alongside a clear protective cover and a built-in screen protector. Finished in black, blue, or pink and clear, it offers military-grade drop protection along with raised lips and corners on the front to further protect the phone's screen. A nice touch: if you don't want to use the included screen protector, there's an extra front frame in the box so that you can use your own tempered glass screen protection.
Otterbox Commuter Series Case
You'll always pay a bit more for an Otterbox case, but that's because of the brand's reputation for high-quality products that offer great protection against bumps, falls, drops, and dirt and multiple layers of protection. This case, a popular series for the brand, includes synthetic rubber and polycarbonate layers, plus a silver-based additive that makes the surface antimicrobial, protecting it against common bacteria.
V/A Heavy Duty Phone Case
This case comes with a two-pack of tempered glass screen protections in the box, so you get full 360-degree protection of the device. The case itself has dual layers, including a soft TPU bumper and polypropylene. With military-grade shockproof protection and raised edges, it comes in black, blue, or funky purple.
ZASE Design Wallet Phone Case
This fashionable case comes with three PU leather pattern options - hot pink butterflies, blue-violet butterfly, or pink cherry blossom - as well as basic black or brown. But it isn't just a folio case: it's also a wallet that can hold other essentials, like credit cards and ID. It comes with a wrist strap so you can leave the purse at home and flips back to function as a kickstand, too.
PULEN Case
PULEN offers a nice selection of cases for all popular devices, and this phone is no exception. The case is pretty basic in black with a shock-resistant brushed flexible soft TPU bumper cover and carbon fiber. But if you want to make more of a statement, it comes in blue and bold red as well. Plus, it's one of the most affordable cases on the list. It's a solid every day or backup case.
Sucnakp Moto G 5G Case
If you'd like to keep your case shopping as simple as possible, just buy this one from Sucnakp. The heavy-duty design allows for really good protection, giving you a shockproof TPU construction to protect against drops, shocks, and bumps. You can also look forward to accurate button cutouts, ample grip, and a free one-year warranty that comes with your purchase.
Osophter TPU Rubber Protective Case
A great alternative to that Sucnakp case comes from Osophter. It has a slimmer design that some may find more comfortable in daily use, but even so, you still get shock absorption coverage with the TPU design. You also have a couple of colors to choose from, instead of the single black color provided by Sucnakp.
Osophter for Moto G 5G Clear Case
The Motorola One 5G Ace isn't the absolute best-looking phone we've ever seen, but if you are a fan of the way the phone looks, you'll want a case that lets its natural aesthetic shine through. This case does exactly that without making any compromises. The case is also shock-proof, has extended bumpers on all four corners, and is easy to install.
Dzxouui Glitter Case
Let's say you can't stand the way the One 5G Ace looks and want to add some pizazz. In that case, you get this glitter case from Dzxouui. Available in two distinct styles, Dzxouui's case provides an ultra-unique design, precise button cutouts, drop protection, and a money-back guarantee.
Yznoek Rugged Dual Layer Case
Some people prefer style over function, but if you're a self-proclaimed butterfingers and need all the help you can get, turn your attention towards the Yznoek Rugged Dual Layer Case. Offered in four colors, this case has everything you could ask for: a dual-layer design, foldable kickstand, included screen protector, and more!
TingYR Wallet Case
Sometimes you just can't beat a good wallet case, and when it comes to the Motorola One 5G Ace, we recommend checking out the TingYR Wallet Case. Design-wise, the case features a stunning butterfly/floral pattern that comes in a bunch of colors. Functionally, it can hold up to three cards, loose cash, and has a built-in wrist strap.
Plenty to choose from
Whether it's the Motorola One 5G Ace or another one of the best cheap Android phones, having a case (or two) in your arsenal is always a good idea. In the case of the One 5G Ace, one of our top recommendations is the Caseology Parallax Lite since it offers fantastic protection in an ultra-slim and flexible design. The Sucnakp Heavy Duty Case is also a good option, offering excellent protection along with a good-looking design; plus, it's about as affordable as you could ask for.
Should you prefer clear cases, the Osophter Clear Transparent Case is an easy choice. The clear design serves its purpose, it has a great price, and the four bumpers on the corners allow for surprisingly broad drop protection.
If that's somehow not enough defense for you, you're probably better off with something like the Yznoek Rugged Dual Layer Case. The dual-layer design is as rugged as they come, the foldable kickstand is a huge convenience, and the inclusion of a free screen protector makes this one of the best values on the entire list.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.