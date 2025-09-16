Govee's latest floor lamp combines two lighting products into one — and it's fabulous

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

I've been using Govee's lighting products for the better part of a half-decade now, and it's safe to say that the brand is my favorite lighting manufacturer. It consistently rolls out interesting products, and tight integration with Google Assistant, Alexa, and Home Assistant make it easier than ever to control its products.

Govee is having a busy 2025, with the brand introducing a slew of products across new categories. Its latest is the Uplighter Floor Lamp, which delivers vibrant diffused lighting and doubles as a reading lamp. The Uplighter Floor Lamp made its debut in July 2025, and it is available on Amazon for $159. You can get it for slightly lesser ($152) if you buy from Govee's website.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

At the outset, the Uplighter Floor Lamp looks like any regular lamp. Setting it up takes just over 10 minutes, and it's about as straightforward as it gets. Where it stands out is the three distinct lighting zones; it serves as a diffuse light that projects onto a wall, you can use it as an ambient light, and there's an LED at the bottom that makes it a reading light.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The overall design is minimalist, and it doesn't stand out much — when it's off. Govee sells the lamp in black, and I would've liked to see it in white. Outside of that, I don't have any issues with the design or build quality. The stand itself is made out of aluminum, and it has a power button and effect switcher that cycles between various lighting modes.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The diffuse mode is where the Uplighter Floor Lamp shines, with the lamp delivering dynamic effects. As is the case with all Govee lights, you get plenty of customizability via the mobile app; there's a good selection of scenes available, and you can easily create your own.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The diffuse light in conjunction with the ambient light turns the Uplighter Floor Lamp into a party lamp, and it's just plain cool. The LEDs do a good job with the diffusion effect, and it's bright enough to use even during the day even though it's best used at night.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

I also used the focused light quite a bit while reading on my Kobo Libra Colour; it doesn't have RGB lighting, but can switch from 2700K to 6500K color modes, and you can adjust the brightness of the light and set up schedules to trigger it automatically. The focus light goes up to 1000 lumen, and there are absolutely no issues in this regard.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

You can do the same with the diffused light as well, or enable music mode wherein the effects change according to music that's being played. The versatility is where the Uplighter Floor Lamp wins out against other floor lamps, and the dome swivels 330 degrees, allowing you to easily change the orientation of the light.

Like Govee's recent products, you get Matter integration as well, and it's easy to configure the lamp with the smart home interface of your choice. I use Home Assistant alongside Google Assistant, and it was a breeze to control lighting effects and toggle the device's power.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

With Govee's DreamView tech, you can easily sync lighting effects across the brand's products, and it has come a long way in the last year. The feature is easy to use, and all you need to do is add the products into a zone.

The number of scenes available along with the trio of lighting zones make the Uplighter Floor Lamp a good choice if you want a focused light that also does RGB diffused lighting.