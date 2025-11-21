The wait is over: WiiM's excellent Amp Ultra finally gets a major discount, but this deal won't last — you'll need to act immediately
The WiiM Amp Ultra is down to $423, and you don't need me to tell you just how good a deal it is.
These days, it feels like WiiM can do no wrong; the brand is killing it with its products, and the Amp Ultra is the best showcase of this. The device is a network streamer that combines a solid DAC with a 100W amp, minimalist design, a built-in 3.5-inch panel, and all the smarts you need.
Basically, the Amp Ultra is outstanding, and the amp is a fabulous choice if you're looking to drive demanding audio gear; I use it with my Wharfedale Lintons, and it is sublime. Coming in at $529, the Amp Ultra is a decent deal in and of itself, but as an early Black Friday deal, WiiM is selling it at $423 on Amazon, making it an unquestionable bargain.
The Amp Ultra has it all: powerful amplification to drive your speakers, an intuitive interface that lets you stream music via just about every platform, and a sleek design that doesn't look out of place in your living room. While I get that $423 is still quite a bit of cash, it really isn't a lot in the context of enthusiast home audio, and the Amp Ultra basically demolishes most other brands in this area.
✅Recommended if: You want an amp with built-in smarts and the ability to drive just about any speakers. Although it isn't a consideration, the Amp Ultra has a gorgeous design, and it connects to all major streaming platforms.
❌Skip this deal if: You need AirPlay. I don't know why the Amp Ultra doesn't have it, and it is an annoying omission.
The Amp Ultra has an all-metal chassis with an industrial design that looks great, and the amp stands out for all the right reasons. I use the 3.5-inch panel all the time, and there's a large multifunction rotary knob. The bundled remote is pretty great too, and from a design point of view, WiiM hasn't put a foot wrong.
Coming to the audio, the Amp Ultra delivers 100W on each channel at 8Ω, going up to200W at 4Ω. I didn't have any issues driving the Wharfedale Linton with the amp, and the ESS 9039Q2M Sabre DAC ensures you get great sound. What I like is that there's built-in integration with all music streaming platforms, and it has room correction that makes a difference.
You get multi-room sound as well if that's of interest, and WiiM's mobile app has a minimalist interface with plenty of customizability. The Amp Ultra is basically one of my favorite home audio devices, and if you've been waiting on a deal, now is the time to act while it's still available for just $423.
