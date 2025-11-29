This digital photo frame is the perfect holiday gift, and Black Friday is the best time to get it

I didn't see the point of photo frames, and I used my Nest Hub for a few years. But that changed when I got the Pexar; this is a 11-inch digital photo frame made by Lexar, and it is nothing short of incredible. It has a 11-inch anti-glare panel with 2K resolution, and the quality of the screen is better than any other photo frame I used.

It's also extremely easy to set up and use, and you can easily share photos from your phone, or transfer photos to the built-in 32GB internal storage. The best part is the discount; it's now available for $139, a $30 discount.