Best Samsung Galaxy S25 FE screen protectors 2025

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE appears to be very similar to the last-gen S24 FE, but it actually has several upgrades under the hood. In terms of dimensions, the S25 FE is a tad narrower and shorter, although both phones share 6.7-inch displays. Still, because of the small dimensional discrepancies, it is recommended that you don't apply an S24 FE screen guard on your S25 FE and get a dedicated one instead.

There are plenty of fantastic Galaxy S25 FE screen protectors available. Most come with frames and camera lens protectors, and none of them break the bank! Most folks prefer tempered glass ones as they offer shatter-proofing, but if you have difficulty with the fingerprint scanner, try a plastic film instead.

Accident-proof your Galaxy S25 FE with a solid screen guard

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

amFilm Auto-Alignment OneTouch for Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Screen Protector 2 Pack Check Amazon Best overall amFilm's Samsung Galaxy S25 FE screen protector is the best pick because of its long-term reliability, great value prospect, and easy-to-use installation frame. You get two notch-free tempered glass protectors for the screen and two camera lens protectors. JETech Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 2-Pack Check Amazon Best case-friendly JETech's Samsung Galaxy S25 FE screen protector set includes an auto-alignment frame, two tempered glass screen guards, and two darkened camera lens protectors. The JETech screen protectors are cutout-free and have case-friendly edges. Supershieldz 3 Pack Galaxy S25 FE Screen Protector PET Check Amazon Best film Not a fan of glass? Plastic films are often thinner and offer better touch response. The ones like this three-pack from Supershieldz can also self-repair from minor scratches and abrasions. Not to mention, the price is insanely low. Supershieldz 3 Pack Galaxy S25 FE Tempered Glass Screen Protector Check Amazon Best affordable Supershieldz caters to the budget segment, which is why the brand also offers this tempered glass kit of Samsung Galaxy S25 FE screen protectors. You get a front camera cutout in each, so if that's a deal-breaker, get something else instead. Wiaocit 3 Pack Tempered Glass Privacy Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Check Amazon Best privacy protector Anti-spy screen guards appear dark from far, preventing unwanted eyes from prying into your phone. If you want this on your S25 FE, the Wiaocit 3 Pack Tempered Glass Privacy Screen Protector is a great value buy with a frame and lens guards included. firtstnow 3 Pack Glass Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Check Amazon Best camera protector If you're on the hunt for a Samsung Galaxy S25 FE screen protector set that comes with clear camera lens protectors, you'll find the firtstnow 3 Pack Glass Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S25 FE to be the perfect fit.

How to make sure you're buying the best Samsung Galaxy S25 FE screen protector

Screen protectors come in various types, but the two broad categories that they all fall under are glass and plastic. Tempered glass with 9H hardness is the industry standard. Meanwhile, plastic can be TPU, PET, or even hybrid in nature. None of them is right or wrong; it just depends on your usage.

For most people, the best Samsung Galaxy S25 FE screen protector is one made of tempered glass. The amFilm Auto-Alignment OneTouch for Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Screen Protector 2 Pack is the best overall pick for anyone. This kit includes two pieces of hardy 9H tempered glass screen protectors and camera lens protectors. The lens protectors are made of the same durable glass, but they are dark, which might put some folks off. This set also includes a highly convenient alignment frame that reduces the installation time to barely a minute or two.

If you want a screen protector set that comes with a clear camera lens protector, the firtstnow 3 Pack Glass Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is better suited for you. While it's not as highly reputed as amFilm, it does have outstanding reviews online. You get three 9H tempered glass screen and lens protectors each. However, there's no installation frame in the box.

After you're done shopping for shatter-proof and scratch-resistant screen protectors, be sure to grab a shock-, impact-, and drop-resistant phone case for your Galaxy S25 FE.