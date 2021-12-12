Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Reference Design LifestyleSource: Qualcomm

Harish, Nick, Jerry, and Ara check in on the announcements from the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit. Pixel Watch inches closer to reality, and OPPO is sent to release their first foldable phone.

The gang also investigate a week's worth of outages and bugs, including AWS downtime and the inability to dial emergency services.

Listen now

  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe in RSS: Audio
  • Download directly: Audio

Links:

Sponsors:

  • Indeed: Choose Indeed and join 3 million companies worldwide who use Indeed to hire great people and help grow their teams faster. Get started right now with a free $75 sponsored job credit at indeed.com/acp. Offer valid through December 31. Terms and conditions apply.

  • Codecademy: Join the millions of people learning to code with Codecademy and see where coding can take you. Get 15% off your Codecademy Pro membership when you go to Codecademy.com and use promo code ANDROID.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

These are the best movies on HBO Max right now
HBO to the Max

These are the best movies on HBO Max right now

HBO Max has a variety of original films and fan-favorite movies streaming now for subscribers, including new releases from WarnerMedia. Here's a full rundown of the best movies on HBO Max this month.

These are the best Google Pixel 6 Pro screen protectors for your phone
Protect your display

These are the best Google Pixel 6 Pro screen protectors for your phone

Your Google Pixel 6 Pro's curved screen makes finding a great screen protector more difficult, and the in-screen fingerprint threw another wrench in the works after the phone's launch. Here are the best screen protectors you can buy right now — and why all the tempered glass ones got pulled.