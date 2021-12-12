Harish, Nick, Jerry, and Ara check in on the announcements from the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit. Pixel Watch inches closer to reality, and OPPO is sent to release their first foldable phone.
The gang also investigate a week's worth of outages and bugs, including AWS downtime and the inability to dial emergency services.
Links:
- Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform ushers in a new generation for Qualcomm | Android Central
- Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is coming to these phones in 2022 | Android Central
- Qualcomm takes the fight to Intel with new 5nm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 ARM chip | Android Central
- Qualcomm teams up with Razer for the next evolution of mobile gaming | Android Central
- This could be our first look at official Google Pixel Watch images | Android Central
- Google's Pixel Watch looks like the Moto 360 successor I've been waiting for | Android Central
- OPPO's first foldable phone goes after Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 | Android Central
- Samsung's late Galaxy S21 FE launch could actually be a good thing | Android Central
- The AWS outage that took down Ring, Alexa, and Disney+ is finally over | Android Central
- This unbelievable bug is keeping Android phones from calling 911 | Android Central
- First Android 12L beta is here with better user experience and bug fixes | Android Central
- Samsung could halt the stable One UI 4 rollout for its foldable phones | Android Central
- Chromecast with Google TV update fixes some of its worst lingering issues | Android Central
- The Chromecast with Google TV has a fatal flaw — but it's still my favorite | Android Central
Sponsors:
Indeed: Choose Indeed and join 3 million companies worldwide who use Indeed to hire great people and help grow their teams faster. Get started right now with a free $75 sponsored job credit at indeed.com/acp. Offer valid through December 31. Terms and conditions apply.
Codecademy: Join the millions of people learning to code with Codecademy and see where coding can take you. Get 15% off your Codecademy Pro membership when you go to Codecademy.com and use promo code ANDROID.
