While many phone makers such as Samsung, Motorola, and Xiaomi were quick to hop on the foldable bandwagon, OPPO seems to have taken its time. Now, OPPO has finally announced its answer to the best foldable phones, the OPPO Find N, after several years of work.

Pete Lau, co-founder and CEO of OnePlus and chief product officer at OPPO, has revealed in a blog post that the Find N took four years to develop. The first prototype came out as early as April 2018, but the company managed to keep it hidden from public view.

As it stands, the current version of OPPO's first foldable device represents the sixth generation. Lau said the device is intended to help usher in a new era of smartphones after the industry "has hit a wall" following rapid development over the past 10 years.